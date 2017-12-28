The Willie Painter Band, performing at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, is just one of the many musical acts bringing in the new year 2018. Check out our calendar, bit.ly/2uxnotN, for the full schedule.
The Willie Painter Band, performing at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, is just one of the many musical acts bringing in the new year 2018. Check out our calendar, bit.ly/2uxnotN, for the full schedule. Submitted photo.
The Willie Painter Band, performing at the Blue Note Grill in Durham, is just one of the many musical acts bringing in the new year 2018. Check out our calendar, bit.ly/2uxnotN, for the full schedule. Submitted photo.

Durham County

Calendar of Events: Friday, Dec. 29-Thursday, Jan. 4

December 28, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..

Friday, Dec. 29

Music

Duke Street Dogs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Details: Friday, Dec. 29, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Josh Preslar Band Holiday Party

Details: Friday, Dec. 29, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Boom Unit Brass Band

Details: Friday, Dec. 29, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Ty Lake, TYNY, Monarc

Details: Friday, Dec. 29, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by ContraForce. Caller will be Emily Rainbowface Abel. Details: Friday, Dec. 29, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Music

The Backbeat

Details: Saturday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Chuck Cotton, Tad Walters, T.A. James

Details: Saturday, Dec. 30, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

The Muslims, Bucket, Truth Club

Details: Saturday, Dec. 30, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

David Wax Museum, Matt Phillips

Details: Saturday, Dec. 30, 9 p.m. $15-$17. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Music

Dirty Dozen Brass Band New Year’s Eve Party

Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $48. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2iWltgV, 919-929-2787.

The Willie Painter Band

Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $25 Seated/$20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

FTMF’s 2018 NYE Bash: J Gunn, Young Bull, and Zoocru

Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., Back Room. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

New Year’s Eve Party w/ JFK Sr.

Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

2000 and 8 Kween New Year’s Eve Party

Featuring PlayPlay, Vivica C. Coxx, Stormie Daie. Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $10, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

New Year’s Eve Party at Durham Jazz Workshop

Featuring saxophonist Dave Finucane, Ariel Pockock on piano, Jason Foureman on bass and Kassem Williams on drums. Proceeds to support DJW Scholarship Fund and operating expenses. Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $60, includes desserts from Guglhupf's, wine and a midnight champagne toast. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2CkvzNm, 919-486-5299.

Hand of Doom (Black Sabbath Tribute), Cobra Kahn

Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $10, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by ContraForce. Caller will be Emily Rainbowface Abel. Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $15/$12 students. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

New Year’s Eve English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. Music by Hey Fever. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.-midnight. $25 suggested donation/$20 Sun Assembly members/Free 12 and under. Old Murphey School at Shared Visions Retreat Center, 3717 Murphy School Rd, Durham. www.sunassembly.org, 919-286-2202.

Monday, Jan. 1

Music

Cosmic Punk, Nate Mays, Jen Berg, Bob Fleming and The Cambria Iron Company

Details: Monday, Jan. 1, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Music

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Paul Swest, Ben Cosgrove

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Theater

On Your Feet: The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m. $25-$103. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2j4EI4p, 919-680-2787.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Music

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2wz7cuD, 919-286-4400.

Theater

On Your Feet: The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m. $25-$103. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2j4EI4p, 919-680-2787.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Music

Nash Street Ramblers

Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Melodime, The Brevet and The Roman Spring

Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Daze, Blue Frequency, Ivy Hill

Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Theater

On Your Feet: The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical

Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m. $25-$103. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2j4EI4p, 919-680-2787.

Movies

Documentary: ‘I Called Him Morgan’

A movie on the life and untimely death of jazz trumpet legend, Lee Morgan at the hands of his wife, Helen. A panel discussion will follow the film. Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m. $10. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2E1koKo, 919-486-5299.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader
Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

View More Video