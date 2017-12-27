World’s last free-roaming red wolves live in NC. What’s Durham’s role in saving them?

More Videos 1:43 What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? Pause 0:31 Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 2:24 Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:42 Something smells in South Durham 0:55 Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 3:28 Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 1:14 What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown 0:56 Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection Video Link copy Embed Code copy

After moving their red wolf family to a sanctuary in New York, the Museum of Life and Science introduced two red wolves for breeding season, one male from the same sanctuary and one female from the North Carolina Zoo, to promote genetic diversity in the endangered species' gene pool. On Tuesday, Dec. 19, they announced the new wolves to the public after they proved to be compatible in their enclosure.