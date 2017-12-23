Durham County

Woman shot, wounded at Northgate Mall at height of shopping season Saturday

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

December 23, 2017 06:12 PM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 09:03 PM

DURHAM

A late Saturday afternoon shooting at Northgate Mall has left a woman wounded, according to Durham police.

The 21-year-old woman, who was not named by police, was shot near the Northgate Stadium 10 movie theaters building at about 5:15 p.m., Durham police said. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Early reports that the mall off West Club Boulevard and Gregson Street was in lockdown and in the process of being evacuated were apparently not correct, several sources indicated early Saturday evening. The mall, a focus of holiday shoppers on the Christmas weekend, was scheduled to be open until 9 p.m. Saturday .

Police, who said the incident was not random, are still seeking suspects.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader
Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

View More Video