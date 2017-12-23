Woman shot, wounded at Northgate Mall at height of shopping season Saturday

A late Saturday afternoon shooting at Northgate Mall has left a woman wounded, according to Durham police.
The 21-year-old woman, who was not named by police, was shot near the Northgate Stadium 10 movie theaters building at about 5:15 p.m., Durham police said. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Early reports that the mall off West Club Boulevard and Gregson Street was in lockdown and in the process of being evacuated were apparently not correct, several sources indicated early Saturday evening. The mall, a focus of holiday shoppers on the Christmas weekend, was scheduled to be open until 9 p.m. Saturday .
Police, who said the incident was not random, are still seeking suspects.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments