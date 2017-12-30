Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 31- Saturday, Jan. 6

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Monday, Jan. 1
Holiday Events
AADE KwanzaaFest - ‘Continuing the Legacy’
Children’s Village; performers and dancers; market place; health screenings; food; dancing; drumming. Details: Monday, Jan. 1, 10:30 a.m. Free. Walltown Recreation Center, 1308 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2hlrcpA.
Community Events
Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace
Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Monday, Jan. 1, 6-7 p.m. Cornwallis Housing Community, 3000 Weaver St, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.
Outings
First Day Hike at Eno River State Park
Hike along the Beech Tree Trail for approximatley 45 minutes; easy to moderate. Weather dependent. Details: Monday, Jan. 1, 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Picnic Shelter, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. 919-383-1686.
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Community Events
Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace
Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 6-7 p.m. West End Neighborhood, Corner of Gunter Ave and Morehead Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.
Wednesday, Jan. 3
Community Events
Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace
Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 6-7 p.m. Edgemont Neighborhood, 201 S. Elm St, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. 919-632-3594.
Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 8 a.m. Meet across the entryway road, behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center (4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd) in Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Thursday, Jan. 4
Movies
Mommy’s Morning Movies
A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
Meetings
New Hope Audubon Society Monthly Meeting
Chris Liloia of the NC Botanical Garden will discuss NC native plants for pollinators. Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 7-9 p.m. No charge for admission; all are welcome. NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill.
Community Events
Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace
Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 6-7 p.m. North Durham Neighborhood, 200 North Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.
Friday, Jan. 5
Community Events
Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace
Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 6-7 p.m. Stokesdale Neighborhood, Corner of Linwood St and Grant Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.
Saturday, Jan. 6
Outings
Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 9 a.m. John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. If interested in participating, please contact John at jnkent25@gmail.com.
Community Events
Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace
Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2-3 p.m. Liberty Street Housing Community, 100 Block of Commerce St, Durham; Saturday, Jan. 6, 6-7 p.m. Southside Neighborhood, 100 East Umstead St, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.
