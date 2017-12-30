Durham County

Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 31- Saturday, Jan. 6

December 30, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.

Monday, Jan. 1

Holiday Events

AADE KwanzaaFest - ‘Continuing the Legacy’

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Children’s Village; performers and dancers; market place; health screenings; food; dancing; drumming. Details: Monday, Jan. 1, 10:30 a.m. Free. Walltown Recreation Center, 1308 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2hlrcpA.

Community Events

Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace

Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Monday, Jan. 1, 6-7 p.m. Cornwallis Housing Community, 3000 Weaver St, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.

Outings

First Day Hike at Eno River State Park

Hike along the Beech Tree Trail for approximatley 45 minutes; easy to moderate. Weather dependent. Details: Monday, Jan. 1, 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Picnic Shelter, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. 919-383-1686.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Outings

Tuesday Night Trivia

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Community Events

Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace

Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 6-7 p.m. West End Neighborhood, Corner of Gunter Ave and Morehead Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Community Events

Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace

Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 6-7 p.m. Edgemont Neighborhood, 201 S. Elm St, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.

Outings

Durham Hand Embroidery Group

Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. 919-632-3594.

Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 8 a.m. Meet across the entryway road, behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center (4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd) in Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Movies

Mommy’s Morning Movies

A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.

Meetings

New Hope Audubon Society Monthly Meeting

Chris Liloia of the NC Botanical Garden will discuss NC native plants for pollinators. Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 7-9 p.m. No charge for admission; all are welcome. NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill.

Community Events

Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace

Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 6-7 p.m. North Durham Neighborhood, 200 North Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.

Friday, Jan. 5

Community Events

Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace

Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 6-7 p.m. Stokesdale Neighborhood, Corner of Linwood St and Grant Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Outings

Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 9 a.m. John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. If interested in participating, please contact John at jnkent25@gmail.com.

Community Events

Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace

Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2-3 p.m. Liberty Street Housing Community, 100 Block of Commerce St, Durham; Saturday, Jan. 6, 6-7 p.m. Southside Neighborhood, 100 East Umstead St, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader
Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

View More Video