Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 24- Saturday, Dec. 30

December 23, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 06:00 AM

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Holiday Events

Duke Chapel Christmas Eve Services

Family-friendly service for children, with hymns and storytelling, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2 p.m.; Worship service including the Durham Children’s Choir and a sermon from Rev. Luke Powery, Sunday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m.; Worship service with Holy Communion including the Amalgam Brass Ensemble and a sermon from Rev. Luke Powery, Sunday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m.; Service of Lessons and Carols including a community choir, Scripture readings and Christmas carols, Sunday, Dec. 24, 11 p.m. Details: Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2z3FTq5, 919-681-9488. All services free; open to public. Free parking available in the Bryan Center Parking Garage; overflow parking in the Chemistry Lot.

Visit with Black Santa

Free to visit with Black Santa. Photos available for purchase. Details: Sunday, Dec. 24, By appt. only. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Fayetteville St, Durham. www.blacksantaraleigh.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Outings

Tuesday Night Trivia

Details: Tuesday, Dec. 26, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Holiday Events

Hayti Legacy Kwanzaa - ‘Leadership through Service’

Day-long celebration featuring a documentary film showing, a Children’s Village with interactive activities for families, and evening performances. Everyone is invited. Details: Tuesday, Dec. 26, 1-9 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2CBJ36y, 919-683-1709.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Community Events

Orange Water and Sewer Authority Blood Drive

Appointments, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter "owasa,” or contact Kelly Thompson at 919-537-4370 or kthompson@owasa.org. Donors must be in general good health, have photo identification, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent). High school students and other donors 18 and younger must also meet height and weight requirements. Details: Thursday, Dec. 28, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. OWASA Administration Building, 400 Jones Ferry Rd, Carrboro.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Holiday Events

Kwanzaa Celebration

Family friendly event including entertainment by local and/or regional artists. Details: Saturday, Dec. 30, 3-5 p.m. Free. Holton Career & Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St, Durham. bit.ly/2f4t2du, 919-354-2750.

