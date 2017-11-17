How NCCU’s McCree will lend her voice to NCAA panel

The NCAA is getting a new voice — a female voice.
N.C. Central athletics director Ingrid Wicker McCree was selected on Friday to serve on the NCAA Division I Council. She was appointed to this high-level group that is responsible for the day-to-day decision-making for Division I.
“I am honored to be selected as a member of the NCAA Division I Council and be a part of a group of esteemed individuals who make decisions to enhance the student-athletes’ experience and advance the mission of the NCAA,” McCree said.
The 40-member council is made of athletics directors, athletics administrators, senior women administrators, faculty athletics representatives and student-athletes. It has representation from every Division I conference.
McCree’s term runs through June 2019. She can be reappointed.
McCree has served in a variety of leadership positions in both conference and national level organizations. She previously was president of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Executive Board from 2004-06 before N.C. Central transitioned to Division I. She was the second woman to hold that position in the CIAA history. She also was a member of the NCAA’s Division II Legislation Committee from 2003-07.
