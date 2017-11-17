All 3 alleged teen shooters charged in drive-by at McDonald’s are now in custody

Police have arrested all three teens accused of shooting a McDonald’s employee in October on South Roxboro Street.
Derran Maurice McClain, 16, was arrested Thursday and was being held in Durham County jail under $1.5 million bond. Isaiah Deon Hargro-Barnette, also 16, was arrested Wednesday and was being held in Durham County jail under $2 million bond.
A third suspect, 16-year-old, Ishmael Amik McFarland, was arrested Nov. 9 and remains in the Durham County jail under $5 million bond.
Never miss a local story.
All three Durham teens are charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, possession of a handgun by a minor, malicious assault in secret, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
Hargro-Barnette also is charged with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, second-degree trespassing, and two misdemeanor probation violations. McClain also faces two misdemeanor probation violations.
Police have accused the teens of shooting the 18-year-old victim in the leg in a drive-by as he stood outside the McDonald’s restaurant at 3844 S. Roxboro St. on Oct. 31. The victim was treated at the hospital and is recovering, police said. The shooting was not believed to be random.
Durham police are still seeking information about a second crime at a different McDonald’s restaurant on Oct. 31.
A manager at that Tower Boulevard McDonald’s was seriously injured when two masked men used the drive-thru window to get inside the restaurant around 12:10 a.m. The suspects demanded money and roughed up the manager, firing at least one shot during the robbery, police reported.
Anyone with information about either crime can call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrest in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments