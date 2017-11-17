Someone placed a piece of art where the Durham County Confererate statue used to stand before it was pulled off on Aug. 14, 2017.
Someone placed a piece of art where the Durham County Confererate statue used to stand before it was pulled off on Aug. 14, 2017. Mike Williams
Someone placed a piece of art where the Durham County Confererate statue used to stand before it was pulled off on Aug. 14, 2017. Mike Williams

Durham County

New sculpture placed where Confederate soldier once stood in downtown Durham

By Virginia Bridges And Mike Williams

vbridges@heraldsun.com

mwilliams@newsobserver.com

November 17, 2017 07:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Durham

As the sun came up Friday morning, it shined down on a sculpture sitting where a Confederate soldier once stood in downtown Durham.

Long arms with fists sat on the pedestal that held the Confederate soldier in front of the Durham County administrative building on Main Street until demonstrators pulled it down on Aug. 14. The sculpture also included a long, thin flag that says hope in different languages.

County officials took the sculpture down by 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The Durham artist who placed the sculpture there asked not to be identified, but said the work symbolizes hope for different races and genders. It symbolizes hope for equal rights and equal everything, the artist said. The sculpture was made of cement and steel and took about a week to create, the artist said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier this year, a heart sculpture was placed on the pedestal and county officials had taken it down by 9 a.m.

Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Durham County jail opens mental health pod

    Kelli Egnaczak, jail mental health supervisor with the Durham County Criminal Justice Resource Center, explains the advantages of consistent staff in the jail's mental health pod on Nov. 9, 2017. The mental health pod opened Oct. 2, 2017.

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Something smells in South Durham 0:42

Something smells in South Durham
Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

View More Video