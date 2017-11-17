Durham police investigate shooting of man, woman on Dallas Street

Police are searching for who shot a man and a woman Thursday night in the 2200 block of Dallas Street.
Durham police say the victims were shot shortly before 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The woman was shot in the back and taken to the hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, police reported. The man had multiple gunshot wounds and also was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating and plan to release more information once it becomes available.
Anyone with information about the shootings can call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Never miss a local story.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments