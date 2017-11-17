Durham County

Durham police investigate shooting of man, woman on Dallas Street

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

November 17, 2017

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DURHAM

Police are searching for who shot a man and a woman Thursday night in the 2200 block of Dallas Street.

Durham police say the victims were shot shortly before 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The woman was shot in the back and taken to the hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, police reported. The man had multiple gunshot wounds and also was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and plan to release more information once it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the shootings can call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Tammy Grubb

