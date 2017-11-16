Durham County

Police: Gas leak closes part of Rigsbee Avenue

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

November 16, 2017

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DURHAM

A section of Rigsbee Avenue in downtown Durham remains closed because of a gas leak but the traffic on the Morgan Street part of the downtown loop has reopened to traffic, Durham police say.

Thursday’s gas leak occurred in the 200 block of Rigsbee Avenue. That section of Rigsbee is between Morgan and Chapel Hill streets.

Police had closed Morgan Street between Mangum and Foster streets but that part of the downtown loop has reopened to traffic.

There was a strong odor of gas according to a local business owner.

“It’s pretty bad outside and we’re beginning to smell it inside,” said Merge Record co-founder Laura Ballance.

Merge Records is around the corner from the reported leak.

Authorities said Rigsbee Avenue may be closed for several hours. Police are redirecting traffic in the area.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

