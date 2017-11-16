Museum’s red wolves — mom, dad, 4 pups — now at new home in New York State

Watch and listen as red wolf pups at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, N.C. learn to howl from their parents and learning to howl at age 7 weeks.

How to talk to your doctor about your sexual health

Veterans need more mental health support and care, says Air Force vet

Watch and listen as red wolf pups at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, N.C. learn to howl from their parents and learning to howl at age 7 weeks.

Video courtesy of the Museum of Life and Science