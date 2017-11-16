Cuban diplomat to Triangle universities: Communism no barrier to closer ties

More Videos 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod Pause 0:42 Something smells in South Durham 0:55 Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 3:28 Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 1:14 What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown 0:56 Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection 1:33 Veterans need more mental health support and care, says Air Force vet 1:42 How does tuberculosis (TB) spread? 5:09 How to talk to your doctor about your sexual health 1:51 Mayoral candidates Ali, Freelon and Schewel watch primary election results Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cuban diplomat visits Triangle universities Miguel Fraga, First Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba, gave a presentation on current US-Cuban relations at Duke University on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Meetings senior administrators at both N.C. Central University and UNC-Chapel Hill are planned in the following two days. Miguel Fraga, First Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba, gave a presentation on current US-Cuban relations at Duke University on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Meetings senior administrators at both N.C. Central University and UNC-Chapel Hill are planned in the following two days. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

Miguel Fraga, First Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba, gave a presentation on current US-Cuban relations at Duke University on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Meetings senior administrators at both N.C. Central University and UNC-Chapel Hill are planned in the following two days. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com