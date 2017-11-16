Durham County

Police seeking information in late Wednesday homicide.

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

November 16, 2017 07:33 AM

DURHAM

The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Wednesday.

Around 10:30 p.m. officers heard the sound of multiple shots near the intersection of Liberty Street and Elizabeth Street. While investigating at this location, officers were notified about a gunshot wound victim who had been transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle. The victim died at the hospital a short time later.

A follow-up investigation is underway and additional information will be provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at 919-560-4440, extension 29341 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744

