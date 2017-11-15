Caught on tape, Durham police seek burglary suspect

Durham police have released surveillance photos and video of a man they are trying to identify in connection with a burglary earlier this month.
Police say the man broke into an office building on Broad Street and took a small amount of cash. The incident occurred overnight Nov. 7-8 in the 1400 block of Broad Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Beal at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29254 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
