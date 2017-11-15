Caught on tape, Durham police seek burglary suspect

More Videos

  • Watch: Wanted burglary suspect hits Broad Street business

    Durham police investigators are trying to identify the man shown in this video, who they say broke into an office building on Broad Street between 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Durham police investigators are trying to identify the man shown in this video, who they say broke into an office building on Broad Street between 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 8. Durham Police Department

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

November 15, 2017 4:27 PM

DURHAM

Durham police have released surveillance photos and video of a man they are trying to identify in connection with a burglary earlier this month.

Police say the man broke into an office building on Broad Street and took a small amount of cash. The incident occurred overnight Nov. 7-8 in the 1400 block of Broad Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Beal at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29254 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

