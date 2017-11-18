Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 19- Saturday, Nov. 25

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Nov. 19
Outings
Grammartopia!
A game-show style panel where three panelists battle it out over their language-use savvy. Audience prizes awarded. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2Av0g1w, 919-560-0268.
Mesoplodine 2017: An Evening of Art, Science, Food, & Fun for NC Dolphins and Whales
Best for ages 14+. Marine biology lecture; sustainable seafood; beer; arts; prizes. Proceeds benefit Cape Lookout Studies Program. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Free; suggested donation of $15-$20. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2j78855, 919-428-1280.
Fire Ecology Hike at Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area
Learn why State Park staff use prescribed burns in park management, basic fire science, and see equipment used by wildland firefighters. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area, Parking Lot, 625 Virginia Cates Rd, Hillsborough. 919.383.1686.
Community Events
Jason Moon: 7 things you never say to a veteran
Jason Moon is an Iraq War veteran, a singer/songwriter, and an advocate for veteran’s issues. A Q&A session will follow the 75-minute program. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 3-4:30 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2yPEcAc, 919-560-0231.
Kids
Children’s Program at The Zen Center
Offers a variety of activities for children age 5-15, including meditation, stories, crafts, songs, and movement. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 8:50 a.m. Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 NC Highway 86, Chapel Hill. Information: maurahigh@gmail.com, 919-967-0861.
Disney Flicks
Enjoy some old and new Disney movies. Call to see what movies are being shown. Popcorn and drink while supplies last. Details: Sunday, Nov. 17, 3:30-5 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2yLHunv, 919-560-0216.
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Details: Tuesdays, 10:45-11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Outings
Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Thursday, Nov. 23
Outings
Christmas Tree Pine Cones
Turn ordinary pine cones into Christmas trees. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Thursday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox House, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. 919-383-1686.
Saturday, Nov. 25
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, Nov. 25, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Fundraisers
Christmas Fling Indoor Yard Sale
Holiday decor for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Proceeds benefit Durham outreach groups. Details: Saturday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Johnson Hall, 1737 Hillandale Rd, Durham. 919-286-2273.
Orange County Historical Museum’s Home for the Holidays Fundraiser
A wine and cheese reception; live music from John Stevens; storytelling; and a silent auction throughout the evening. All proceeds benefit the museum. Details: Saturday, Nov. 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $25. Merry Hill Weddings, 2004 Ben Wilson Rd, Mebane. bit.ly/2z4bklS, 919-732-2201.
