Durham man faces multiple charges, including assault on a handicapped person.

A Durham man is in jail on multiple charges, including felony assault on a handicapped person, according to police reports.
Michael Brooks Jr., of 343 Chestnut Street, Apartment 203, has been charged with first-degree forcible rape, assault by strangulation, first-degree kidnapping and felony assault on a handicapped person, according to a police report. The charge of assault on a handicapped person carries a $1.5 million bond.
Brooks also is facing charges of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge, and misdemeanor larceny.
Raleigh police picked up Brooks on the Durham charges Monday. He was later transferred to the Durham jail.
