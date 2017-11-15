Durham County

Durham man faces multiple charges, including assault on a handicapped person.

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

November 15, 2017 9:20 AM

DURHAM

A Durham man is in jail on multiple charges, including felony assault on a handicapped person, according to police reports.

Michael Brooks Jr., of 343 Chestnut Street, Apartment 203, has been charged with first-degree forcible rape, assault by strangulation, first-degree kidnapping and felony assault on a handicapped person, according to a police report. The charge of assault on a handicapped person carries a $1.5 million bond.

Brooks also is facing charges of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge, and misdemeanor larceny.

Raleigh police picked up Brooks on the Durham charges Monday. He was later transferred to the Durham jail.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

