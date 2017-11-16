At the 2nd Annual Iron Pour, 1500 pounds of molten, 2500 degree iron will be poured into molds in a fiery display. The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 4-9 p.m. at Durham’s Central Park.
At the 2nd Annual Iron Pour, 1500 pounds of molten, 2500 degree iron will be poured into molds in a fiery display. The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 4-9 p.m. at Durham’s Central Park. Submitted photo.
At the 2nd Annual Iron Pour, 1500 pounds of molten, 2500 degree iron will be poured into molds in a fiery display. The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 4-9 p.m. at Durham’s Central Park. Submitted photo.

Durham County

Calendar of Events: Friday, Nov. 17-Thursday, Nov. 23

November 16, 2017 06:00 AM

If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.

Friday, Nov. 17

Art

Triangle Visual Artists, Reception

A pop-up gallery that showcases professional artists from Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill and beyond. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m. Free. The Frontier, 1st Floor Lobby, 800 Park Offices Dr, Research Triangle Park. bit.ly/2zD28Il.

‘Collaboration,’ ‘Majesty Incognito’ Receptions at Pleiades Gallery

On exhibit through Saturday, Dec. 23. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 6-9 p.m. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.

Uneven Ground: the Foundations of Housing Inequality in Durham

A mix media to present history of housing/land inequality in Durham. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 6-9 p.m. MDC, 4th Floor Gallery, 307 W Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2AG2yu3.

Music

The Mavericks

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $39.50-$69.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2iEPnSy, 919-560-3030.

Benjamin Grosvenor, Piano

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $10-$42. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2z9i8RA, 919-684-4444.

NCCU Jazz and Vocal Ensembles Annual Fall Concert

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. Free. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-5440.

Leah Kaufman CD Release Show: ‘On To Something Fine’

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2m5Czd5, 919-929-2787.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Bull City Blues Band

Details: Friday, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Cool John Ferguson

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Howard Ivans and Skylar Gudasz, Sean Thomas Gerard

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Semi-Annual WXYC ’90s Dance

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 9:30 p.m. $5-$8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The GTVS, The Woolly Bushmen, Codeine Haze

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Happy Abandon, Case Sensitive

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Keith Ganz Quartet

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Mega Colossus w/ Night Sweats & Youth League

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m. $7, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

The Four Underwear Models of the Apocalypse

A dance cycle incorporating mask, costume, puppetry, and videography in exploring the intersection of global eschatologies and underpants. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zmGEiE, 919-843-5666.

Theater

Lewis Black

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $40-$75. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2hREhdo, 919-680-2787.

Benefit Storytelling Show for Anita Woodley’s African King Rites of Passage

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. $10; additional donations encouraged. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2zsIL3V, 919-929-2787.

Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower

Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $15. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2u0uANI, 919-843-3333.

‘Vinegar Tom’ by Duke Theater Studies

A play (with music) about power, sex and witches by acclaimed British feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jules Odendahl-James. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yVBkSl, 919-684-4444.

Movies

Documentary: ‘While I Breathe, I Hope’

The film follows South Carolina politician Bakari Sellers on his 2014 bid for Lt. Governor, through the Charleston Shootings in 2015, and to the present. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 7-9 p.m. Free; ticket required. Full Frame Theater, Power Plant, American Tobacco Campus, Blackwell St, Durham. bit.ly/2zq7p5A, 919-660-3663.

Fundraisers

Preservation Durham Fall Fundraiser

Live music, food, silent/live auctions. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 6:30-10 p.m. $30. The Cookery, 1101 W. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2gRusMa, 919-682-3036.

Jupiter Ball

Dinner, cocktails, dancing, wine-roulette, and a silent auction. Proceeds from this black-tie gala support Morehead's Jupiter Ball Fund and educational programs. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.-midnight. $275. Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, 250 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yAnFje, 919-962-7012.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Art

Durham Art Walk Holiday Market

Local art, music, and food at various locations in Durham’s downtown district. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. durhamartwalk.com, 919-560-2719.

2nd Annual Iron Pour

After sunset, 3000 pounds of molten, 3000 degree iron will be poured into molds, in a fiery display. Food trucks, craft beer, live DJ, raffles, live music. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 4-9 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, George Watts Pavilion, 403 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2yX6wlB.

Music

The O’Jays w/ The Dramatics

Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $55-$125. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2zrDnhc, 919-680-2787.

A Far Cry w/ Luciana Souza, vocalist: The Blue Hour

Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke Campus, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2zwy3de, 919-684-4444.

Carolina Choir and Chamber Singers

Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2hgLtTe, 919-962-1039.

Murphey School Radio Show

Authentic variety radio show featuring NC artists. Proceeds benefit non-profits from Orange and Durham counties. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. $40-$50. Shared Visions Foundation, 3717 Murphey School Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2zqzVDx, 919-656-8179.

Mile Twelve

Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $18. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2yiRe6e, 919-929-2787.

Good Rocking Sam

Details: Saturday, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Gringo Star

Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Cults, She-devils and Hideout

Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $19 Advance/$21 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Modern English, The Veldt and Entertainment

Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $20 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Liss Victory, Krish Mohan, Brian Burns, Deborah Aronin

Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Bully, Aye Nako

Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 p.m. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Tennis Rodman, James Bangura, Gemynii, RGB, Ty Lake

Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 p.m. $7, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Miho Hazama w/ the Brad Linde Expanded Ensemble

Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Jazz Saturdays at The Station

Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Onyx Club Boys Album Release Show

Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

The Four Underwear Models of the Apocalypse

A dance cycle incorporating mask, costume, puppetry, and videography in exploring the intersection of global eschatologies and underpants. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zmGEiE, 919-843-5666.

Theater

Darren Knight’s Southern Momma An Em Comedy Tour

Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. $30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2zFTKrp, 919-560-3030.

‘Vinegar Tom’ by Duke Theater Studies

A play (with music) about power, sex and witches by acclaimed British feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jules Odendahl-James. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yVBkSl, 919-684-4444.

Women’s Poetry Slam

Area women poets compete for a cash prize and a chance to be on the 2018 Bull City Slam Team. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $10. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2z4wELe, 919-683-1709.

Movies

Carrboro Film Festival

Two day celebration featuring world class films of every length and genre. See website for schedule: bit.ly/2iBJky0. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $15-$20. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. 919-883-7472.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Art

Durham Art Walk Holiday Market

Local art, music, and food at various locations in Durham’s downtown district. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 1-5 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. durhamartwalk.com, 919-560-2719.

‘Below the Surface,’ by Leni Newell, Opening Reception

Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 3-5 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Lower Level, 100 Library Rd, Chapel Hill. 919-968-2777.

Music

Rodrigo Y Gabriela: Tenth Anniversary Tour w/ Marc Scibilia

Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. $39-$186. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2hf3CgI, 919-680-2787.

Duke Chapel Choir: Messiah Sing-Along

Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 5:15 p.m. Free; $5 parking fee. Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2zswfzg, 919-684-8111.

UNC Men’s and Women’s Glee Clubs

Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 3-4:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zGgZ4V, 919-962-1039.

UNC Guitar Ensemble

Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 7:30-8:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2hTistR, 919-962-1039.

Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle presents Masters of the 19th Century

Featuring violinist Tim Fain. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m. $30/Students free. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2yHoSqD, 919-560-3030.

NC Symphony Mozart Requiem

Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. $49-$79. Memorial Hall, UNC, 208 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yCLyEl, 919-733-2750.

Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series: 19 Miles From Davis

Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Free. Old Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Ln, Downtown Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wRWKLH.

The Bluegrass Experience’s 46th Anniversary Concert

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Chatham Arts Council’s Artists-in-Schools Initiative. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m. $16 Advance/$20 Day of Show. The Barn at Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2yEDcjF, 919-542-0394.

Doc Branch Band

Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Black Heart Procession, Sam Coomes

Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Cory Branan, Brian McGee

Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m. $15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

The Four Underwear Models of the Apocalypse

A dance cycle incorporating mask, costume, puppetry, and videography in exploring the intersection of global eschatologies and underpants. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zmGEiE, 919-843-5666.

Theater

‘Vinegar Tom’ by Duke Theater Studies

A play (with music) about power, sex and witches by acclaimed British feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jules Odendahl-James. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yVBkSl, 919-684-4444.

Movies

Carrboro Film Festival

Two day celebration featuring world class films of every length and genre. See website for schedule: bit.ly/2iBJky0. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 12:30-6:45 p.m. $15-$20. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. 919-883-7472.

Outings

Mesoplodine 2017: An Evening of Art, Science, Food, & Fun for NC Dolphins and Whales

Best for ages 14+. Marine biology lecture; sustainable seafood; beer; arts; prizes. Proceeds benefit Cape Lookout Studies Program. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Free; suggested donation of $15-$20. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2j78855, 919-428-1280.

Monday, Nov. 20

Music

Bluegrass Jam

All levels and instruments are welcome. Details: Monday, Nov. 20, 5:45 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2ygyjsH, 919-929-2787.

The Lady Comes First, Ben & Hank, Curtis Eller

Details: Monday, Nov. 20, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Flash Chorus: Sing Elton John & St. Vincent

Sing Elton John’s “Rocket Man” and St. Vincent’s “New York” with a live band. Details: Monday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Music

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

UNC Percussion Ensemble

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Kenan Music Bldg, Rehearsal Hall, 125 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2he5ZjH, 919-962-1039.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Music

Blue Wednesday: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton

Details: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Crowmeat Bob Vagrancy, Judge Schreber’s Avian Choir, Claudio Grava

Details: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2wz7cuD, 919-286-4400.

Theater

‘Dot’ at Playmakers Repertory Company

Preview. Due to language and adult situations, recommended for ages 16 and older. Details: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yEGvqP, 919-962-7529.

Thursday, Nov. 23

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Nov. 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Movies

Mommy’s Morning Movies

A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.

