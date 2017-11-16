Calendar of Events: Friday, Nov. 17-Thursday, Nov. 23

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Friday, Nov. 17
Art
Triangle Visual Artists, Reception
A pop-up gallery that showcases professional artists from Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill and beyond. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m. Free. The Frontier, 1st Floor Lobby, 800 Park Offices Dr, Research Triangle Park. bit.ly/2zD28Il.
‘Collaboration,’ ‘Majesty Incognito’ Receptions at Pleiades Gallery
On exhibit through Saturday, Dec. 23. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 6-9 p.m. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
Uneven Ground: the Foundations of Housing Inequality in Durham
A mix media to present history of housing/land inequality in Durham. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 6-9 p.m. MDC, 4th Floor Gallery, 307 W Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2AG2yu3.
Music
The Mavericks
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $39.50-$69.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2iEPnSy, 919-560-3030.
Benjamin Grosvenor, Piano
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $10-$42. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2z9i8RA, 919-684-4444.
NCCU Jazz and Vocal Ensembles Annual Fall Concert
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. Free. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-5440.
Leah Kaufman CD Release Show: ‘On To Something Fine’
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2m5Czd5, 919-929-2787.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bull City Blues Band
Details: Friday, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Cool John Ferguson
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Howard Ivans and Skylar Gudasz, Sean Thomas Gerard
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Semi-Annual WXYC ’90s Dance
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 9:30 p.m. $5-$8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The GTVS, The Woolly Bushmen, Codeine Haze
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Happy Abandon, Case Sensitive
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Keith Ganz Quartet
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Mega Colossus w/ Night Sweats & Youth League
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m. $7, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
The Four Underwear Models of the Apocalypse
A dance cycle incorporating mask, costume, puppetry, and videography in exploring the intersection of global eschatologies and underpants. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zmGEiE, 919-843-5666.
Theater
Lewis Black
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $40-$75. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2hREhdo, 919-680-2787.
Benefit Storytelling Show for Anita Woodley’s African King Rites of Passage
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. $10; additional donations encouraged. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2zsIL3V, 919-929-2787.
Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower
Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $15. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2u0uANI, 919-843-3333.
‘Vinegar Tom’ by Duke Theater Studies
A play (with music) about power, sex and witches by acclaimed British feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jules Odendahl-James. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yVBkSl, 919-684-4444.
Movies
Documentary: ‘While I Breathe, I Hope’
The film follows South Carolina politician Bakari Sellers on his 2014 bid for Lt. Governor, through the Charleston Shootings in 2015, and to the present. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 7-9 p.m. Free; ticket required. Full Frame Theater, Power Plant, American Tobacco Campus, Blackwell St, Durham. bit.ly/2zq7p5A, 919-660-3663.
Fundraisers
Preservation Durham Fall Fundraiser
Live music, food, silent/live auctions. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 6:30-10 p.m. $30. The Cookery, 1101 W. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2gRusMa, 919-682-3036.
Jupiter Ball
Dinner, cocktails, dancing, wine-roulette, and a silent auction. Proceeds from this black-tie gala support Morehead's Jupiter Ball Fund and educational programs. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.-midnight. $275. Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, 250 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yAnFje, 919-962-7012.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Art
Durham Art Walk Holiday Market
Local art, music, and food at various locations in Durham’s downtown district. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. durhamartwalk.com, 919-560-2719.
2nd Annual Iron Pour
After sunset, 3000 pounds of molten, 3000 degree iron will be poured into molds, in a fiery display. Food trucks, craft beer, live DJ, raffles, live music. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 4-9 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, George Watts Pavilion, 403 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2yX6wlB.
Music
The O’Jays w/ The Dramatics
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $55-$125. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2zrDnhc, 919-680-2787.
A Far Cry w/ Luciana Souza, vocalist: The Blue Hour
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke Campus, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2zwy3de, 919-684-4444.
Carolina Choir and Chamber Singers
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2hgLtTe, 919-962-1039.
Murphey School Radio Show
Authentic variety radio show featuring NC artists. Proceeds benefit non-profits from Orange and Durham counties. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. $40-$50. Shared Visions Foundation, 3717 Murphey School Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2zqzVDx, 919-656-8179.
Mile Twelve
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $18. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2yiRe6e, 919-929-2787.
Good Rocking Sam
Details: Saturday, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Gringo Star
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Cults, She-devils and Hideout
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $19 Advance/$21 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Modern English, The Veldt and Entertainment
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $20 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Liss Victory, Krish Mohan, Brian Burns, Deborah Aronin
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Bully, Aye Nako
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 p.m. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Tennis Rodman, James Bangura, Gemynii, RGB, Ty Lake
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 p.m. $7, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Miho Hazama w/ the Brad Linde Expanded Ensemble
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Jazz Saturdays at The Station
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Onyx Club Boys Album Release Show
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
The Four Underwear Models of the Apocalypse
A dance cycle incorporating mask, costume, puppetry, and videography in exploring the intersection of global eschatologies and underpants. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zmGEiE, 919-843-5666.
Theater
Darren Knight’s Southern Momma An Em Comedy Tour
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. $30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2zFTKrp, 919-560-3030.
‘Vinegar Tom’ by Duke Theater Studies
A play (with music) about power, sex and witches by acclaimed British feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jules Odendahl-James. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yVBkSl, 919-684-4444.
Women’s Poetry Slam
Area women poets compete for a cash prize and a chance to be on the 2018 Bull City Slam Team. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $10. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2z4wELe, 919-683-1709.
Movies
Carrboro Film Festival
Two day celebration featuring world class films of every length and genre. See website for schedule: bit.ly/2iBJky0. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $15-$20. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. 919-883-7472.
Sunday, Nov. 19
Art
Durham Art Walk Holiday Market
Local art, music, and food at various locations in Durham’s downtown district. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 1-5 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. durhamartwalk.com, 919-560-2719.
‘Below the Surface,’ by Leni Newell, Opening Reception
Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 3-5 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Lower Level, 100 Library Rd, Chapel Hill. 919-968-2777.
Music
Rodrigo Y Gabriela: Tenth Anniversary Tour w/ Marc Scibilia
Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. $39-$186. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2hf3CgI, 919-680-2787.
Duke Chapel Choir: Messiah Sing-Along
Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 5:15 p.m. Free; $5 parking fee. Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2zswfzg, 919-684-8111.
UNC Men’s and Women’s Glee Clubs
Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 3-4:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zGgZ4V, 919-962-1039.
UNC Guitar Ensemble
Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 7:30-8:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2hTistR, 919-962-1039.
Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle presents Masters of the 19th Century
Featuring violinist Tim Fain. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m. $30/Students free. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2yHoSqD, 919-560-3030.
NC Symphony Mozart Requiem
Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. $49-$79. Memorial Hall, UNC, 208 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yCLyEl, 919-733-2750.
Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series: 19 Miles From Davis
Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Free. Old Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Ln, Downtown Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wRWKLH.
The Bluegrass Experience’s 46th Anniversary Concert
Proceeds from the concert will benefit Chatham Arts Council’s Artists-in-Schools Initiative. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m. $16 Advance/$20 Day of Show. The Barn at Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2yEDcjF, 919-542-0394.
Doc Branch Band
Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Black Heart Procession, Sam Coomes
Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Cory Branan, Brian McGee
Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m. $15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
The Four Underwear Models of the Apocalypse
A dance cycle incorporating mask, costume, puppetry, and videography in exploring the intersection of global eschatologies and underpants. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zmGEiE, 919-843-5666.
Theater
‘Vinegar Tom’ by Duke Theater Studies
A play (with music) about power, sex and witches by acclaimed British feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jules Odendahl-James. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yVBkSl, 919-684-4444.
Movies
Carrboro Film Festival
Two day celebration featuring world class films of every length and genre. See website for schedule: bit.ly/2iBJky0. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 12:30-6:45 p.m. $15-$20. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. 919-883-7472.
Outings
Mesoplodine 2017: An Evening of Art, Science, Food, & Fun for NC Dolphins and Whales
Best for ages 14+. Marine biology lecture; sustainable seafood; beer; arts; prizes. Proceeds benefit Cape Lookout Studies Program. Details: Sunday, Nov. 19, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Free; suggested donation of $15-$20. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2j78855, 919-428-1280.
Monday, Nov. 20
Music
Bluegrass Jam
All levels and instruments are welcome. Details: Monday, Nov. 20, 5:45 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2ygyjsH, 919-929-2787.
The Lady Comes First, Ben & Hank, Curtis Eller
Details: Monday, Nov. 20, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Flash Chorus: Sing Elton John & St. Vincent
Sing Elton John’s “Rocket Man” and St. Vincent’s “New York” with a live band. Details: Monday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
UNC Percussion Ensemble
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Kenan Music Bldg, Rehearsal Hall, 125 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2he5ZjH, 919-962-1039.
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Music
Blue Wednesday: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Crowmeat Bob Vagrancy, Judge Schreber’s Avian Choir, Claudio Grava
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2wz7cuD, 919-286-4400.
Theater
‘Dot’ at Playmakers Repertory Company
Preview. Due to language and adult situations, recommended for ages 16 and older. Details: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yEGvqP, 919-962-7529.
Thursday, Nov. 23
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Nov. 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Movies
Mommy’s Morning Movies
A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
