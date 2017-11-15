Police investigate Hoover Street shooting.

A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, WTVD reported.
The shooting happened shortly before 6:45 p.m., Durham police said. A group of men approached the victim and began to shoot, striking him in the midsection and the arm. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of South Hoover Street.
Witnesses at the scene told reporters with WTVD that people ran for cover when the bullets started flying. Bullet holes could be seen in parked cars.
The victim was a man in his 20s, police said. No suspects are in custody, but police said they may have fled in a gray SUV
The case remains under investigation.
