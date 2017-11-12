Durham County

Man shot, seriously wounded in 400 block of South Driver Street.

DURHAM

A 38-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of South Driver Street. The victim had been standing outside and “sustained possible life-threatening injuries,” Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn said.

The suspected shooter fled on foot, Glenn said.

The victim was transported in a private vehicle to a local hospital.

The shooting is under investigation, Glenn said, adding that “no further details” were available.

A Durham Police Watch Commander said at 5:10 p.m. Sunday that police had yet to receive an update on the shooting victim’s health status or condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.

This story will be updated as new information develops.

