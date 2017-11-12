Light puffs of smoke continue to waft, after Durham firefighters put out an apartment fire at 1200 Leon Street.
Light puffs of smoke continue to waft, after Durham firefighters put out an apartment fire at 1200 Leon Street. Colin Warren-Hicks cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com
Light puffs of smoke continue to waft, after Durham firefighters put out an apartment fire at 1200 Leon Street. Colin Warren-Hicks cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

Durham County

Fire damages eight apartments on Leon Street

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

November 12, 2017 5:00 PM

DURHAM

Eight apartments were damaged Sunday by a fire at 1200 Leon St.

Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said, “I do not yet know how many residents were displaced, but the American Red Cross has been called to assist those affected.”

There were no injuries.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:05 p.m., and after reaching the burning two-story, apartment building reported “heavy fire” on the building’s second floor, Iannuzzi said. The flames had already reached several apartments.

The fire was extinguished within 20 to 25 minutes but caused damage to eight apartments and the building’s roof.

Iannuzzi said reports of an explosion were not correct.

“... It appears that fuel burned from a propane tank on the deck, but the tank did not explode,” Iannuzzi said. “A report that the fire was caused by a grill being used on the deck is under investigation.”

This story will be updated as new details emerge.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

    Protesters took to the downtown streets Tuesday night, Nov. 8, 2017 seeking to raise awareness and spur action to prevent more deaths at the Durham County jail, they said. About 30 protesters gathered in front of the Durham County jail Tuesday around 6 p.m. to protest the death of James Earl Staton Jr., who died late Sunday afternoon while in custody at the jail.

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths
Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim
Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection 0:56

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection

View More Video