Fire damages eight apartments on Leon Street

Eight apartments were damaged Sunday by a fire at 1200 Leon St.
Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said, “I do not yet know how many residents were displaced, but the American Red Cross has been called to assist those affected.”
There were no injuries.
Firefighters were dispatched at 2:05 p.m., and after reaching the burning two-story, apartment building reported “heavy fire” on the building’s second floor, Iannuzzi said. The flames had already reached several apartments.
The fire was extinguished within 20 to 25 minutes but caused damage to eight apartments and the building’s roof.
Iannuzzi said reports of an explosion were not correct.
“... It appears that fuel burned from a propane tank on the deck, but the tank did not explode,” Iannuzzi said. “A report that the fire was caused by a grill being used on the deck is under investigation.”
This story will be updated as new details emerge.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments