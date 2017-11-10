Durham police are looking for Derran McClain, at left, and Isaiah Hargro in connection with a drive-by shooting Oct. 31 on South Roxboro Street.
Durham police are looking for Derran McClain, at left, and Isaiah Hargro in connection with a drive-by shooting Oct. 31 on South Roxboro Street. Durham Police Department Contributed
Durham police are looking for Derran McClain, at left, and Isaiah Hargro in connection with a drive-by shooting Oct. 31 on South Roxboro Street. Durham Police Department Contributed

Durham County

16-year-old arrested, 2 others wanted in Durham McDonald’s shooting

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

November 10, 2017 6:40 AM

DURHAM

Police have charged a 16-year-old and are seeking two others accused of wounding a McDonald’s employee in a drive-by shooting Oct. 31 at 3844 S. Roxboro St.

Ishmael McFarland, 16, was arrested Thursday and is being held in lieu of $5 million bail in the Durham County jail. Police are attempting to locate Derran McClain, 16, and Isaiah Hargro – also known as Isaiah Hargro-Barnett – 16.

Ishmael McFarland (2)
Ishmael McFarland
Durham Police Department Contributed

All three teens are charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, possession of a handgun by a minor, malicious assault in secret, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm within the city limits. McFarland was arrested Thursday. Neither McClain nor Hargro were in custody.

The victim, 18, was treated for a gunshot to the leg at a local hospital and is recovering, police said. Investigators do not think the shooting was random, according to a news release.

The shooting was the second crime at a McDonald’s restaurant in Durham on Oct. 31.

A manager at the Tower Boulevard location was seriously injured when two masked men used the drive-thru window to get inside the restaurant around 12:10 a.m. The suspects demanded money and roughed up the manager, firing at least one shot during the robbery, police reported.

Police spokesman Wil Glenn said police do not think the crimes are related.

Anyone with information about either crime can call Investigator K. Emanuel at 919-560-4415, ext. 29306, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrest in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

    Protesters took to the downtown streets Tuesday night, Nov. 8, 2017 seeking to raise awareness and spur action to prevent more deaths at the Durham County jail, they said. About 30 protesters gathered in front of the Durham County jail Tuesday around 6 p.m. to protest the death of James Earl Staton Jr., who died late Sunday afternoon while in custody at the jail.

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths
Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim
Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection 0:56

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection

View More Video