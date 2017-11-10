16-year-old arrested, 2 others wanted in Durham McDonald’s shooting

Police have charged a 16-year-old and are seeking two others accused of wounding a McDonald’s employee in a drive-by shooting Oct. 31 at 3844 S. Roxboro St.
Ishmael McFarland, 16, was arrested Thursday and is being held in lieu of $5 million bail in the Durham County jail. Police are attempting to locate Derran McClain, 16, and Isaiah Hargro – also known as Isaiah Hargro-Barnett – 16.
All three teens are charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, possession of a handgun by a minor, malicious assault in secret, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm within the city limits. McFarland was arrested Thursday. Neither McClain nor Hargro were in custody.
The victim, 18, was treated for a gunshot to the leg at a local hospital and is recovering, police said. Investigators do not think the shooting was random, according to a news release.
The shooting was the second crime at a McDonald’s restaurant in Durham on Oct. 31.
A manager at the Tower Boulevard location was seriously injured when two masked men used the drive-thru window to get inside the restaurant around 12:10 a.m. The suspects demanded money and roughed up the manager, firing at least one shot during the robbery, police reported.
Police spokesman Wil Glenn said police do not think the crimes are related.
Anyone with information about either crime can call Investigator K. Emanuel at 919-560-4415, ext. 29306, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrest in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
