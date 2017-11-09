Durham County

Durham police investigate late-night shooting on Liberty Street

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

November 09, 2017 3:07 PM

DURHAM

Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in the 500 block of Liberty Street.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting call shortly before 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 48-year-old man lying on a porch. He had been shot in the abdomen and was later taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said Thursday they are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They did not offer a suspect description when they reported the incident Thursday aftneroon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator A. Sterling at 919-560-4281, ext. 29438 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

