This songwriter served in Iraq. He’ll have advice on what not to say to a veteran.

Jason Moon, an Iraq war veteran and songwriter, will present a program titled “7 Things You Never Say to a Veteran” Sunday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road.
In addition to being a singer and songwriter, Moon is an advocate for veterans’ issues. He runs a nonprofit organization, Warrior Songs, which helps military veterans turn their experiences into stories and their stories into songs.
Moon joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1993 while still in high school, according to his website. From 1993 until 2001 he served in the 724th Engineering Battalion and the 395th Ordinance Corps. He was honorably discharged in 2001, butr rejoined the 724th in 2002 for a one-year re-enlistment. His unit was mobilized in March 2003, deployed to the Middle East in May 2003 and arrived in Iraq in early June 2003.
He was honorably discharged in 2004.
His releases include “Trying to Find My Way Home,” a 2011 album based on his war experiences. His most recent release is the album “Love & Life.”
A Q&A session will follow Moon’s 75-minute program.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 919-560-0261 or visit DurhamCountyLibrary.org.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
Comments