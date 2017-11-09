Durham County

Avoid the Roxboro Road I-85 South off-ramp

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

November 09, 2017 8:45 AM

DURHAM

Durham police are investigating a traffic crash on the Roxboro Road at the off ramp from I-85 South.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as information comes in.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

    Protesters took to the downtown streets Tuesday night, Nov. 8, 2017 seeking to raise awareness and spur action to prevent more deaths at the Durham County jail, they said. About 30 protesters gathered in front of the Durham County jail Tuesday around 6 p.m. to protest the death of James Earl Staton Jr., who died late Sunday afternoon while in custody at the jail.

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths
Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim
Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection 0:56

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection

View More Video