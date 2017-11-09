Avoid the Roxboro Road I-85 South off-ramp

Durham police are investigating a traffic crash on the Roxboro Road at the off ramp from I-85 South.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
This story will be updated as information comes in.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
November 09, 2017 8:45 AM
Durham police are investigating a traffic crash on the Roxboro Road at the off ramp from I-85 South.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
This story will be updated as information comes in.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
Comments