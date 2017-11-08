US Marshals make arrest in Durham sexual assault cold case dating to 2005

A man wanted for a 2005 sexual assault in Durham was arrested on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force.
Marco Antwan Parker, 41, was arrested in Hillsborough on Wednesday, according to Durham police. He was wanted for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her in 2005.
The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2005 in northern Durham, according to police. The victim told officers she was asleep in her bed when she was awakened by a noise in her house. She looked up and saw a naked man with a towel over his face standing over her. The man put an object against her head, threatened to kill her and sexually assaulted her.
Parker was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree sexual offense and attempted first-degree sexual offense in connection with the alleged 2005 crime in Durham.
Parker also had outstanding warrants for failure to appear and second-degree sexual offense issued by the Chapel Hill Police Department.
Parker was wanted by authorities since July 2016 when he failed to appear in court from an alleged incident that occurred in Chapel Hill in May of 2015
Parker was taken into custody without incident at an apartment in 2100 block of Orange Grove Road in Hillsborough. He was transported to the Durham County jail where he is being held on a $1,675,000 bail.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments