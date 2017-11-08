Now that’s an encore. Monty Python legend John Cleese revisits Duke Lemur Center.

Count British writer, actor, comedian John Cleese among the lemur lovers.
Cleese, who rose to worldwide fame with the British comedy troupe Monty Python, stopped in at the Duke Lemur Center during a visit to Durham for a screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” at DPAC Wednesday.
Spent a lovely afternoon at the Duke University Lemur Centre and saw my very first Mouse Lemur. Two of their Blue Eyed Lemurs were born there in 1984 ! They're beginning to move around at my speed...— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 8, 2017
Pictures tomorrow !
Cleese Tweeted about his experience at the Duke Lemur Center.
“Spent a lovely afternoon at the Duke University Lemur Center,” Cleese said Tuesday. “Saw my very first Mouse Lemur.”
The last time Cleese was in Durham — in 2015 — he also visited the Duke Lemur Center.
Cleese is on tour with the Backlot Project, a program that brings stars of television and film from the screen to an exciting and intimate live setting. Each appearance is interactive and takes audiences behind the scenes as the stars engage in a tell-all conversation with the talents that brought their favorite moments in entertainment to life.
Cleese recently completed his autobiography “So, Anyway….” Cleese has continued writing film scripts, giving speeches to business audiences, doing seminars on creativity, teaching at Cornell University, paying alimony, and doting on three huge cats ... and a fish.
Cleese’s accomplishments include creating, writing and starring in the British TV comedy “Fawlty Towers,” film roles as Archie Leach in “A Fish Called Wanda, “Q” in a pair of James Bond films and “Nearly Headless Nick” in Harry Potter films, among the many Monty Python and Python-related films in which he starred.
