Durham County

Worker injured by falling steel beam at Durham construction site

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

November 08, 2017 5:44 PM

DURHAM

A construction worker was severely injured by a falling steel beam on Wednesday.

Durham police said the construction worker was in a portable toilet when a large beam fell off a building and landing on the portable toilet. They said the beam crushed the portable toilet and injured the man.

The incident occurred at a construction site in the 400 block of Morris Street.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police did not release his identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

