Worker injured by falling steel beam at Durham construction site

A construction worker was severely injured by a falling steel beam on Wednesday.
Durham police said the construction worker was in a portable toilet when a large beam fell off a building and landing on the portable toilet. They said the beam crushed the portable toilet and injured the man.
The incident occurred at a construction site in the 400 block of Morris Street.
400 MORRIS STREET: Around 3:30 p.m. a male construction worker was inside a portable toilet at a construction site when a large beam fell off a building, crushing the portable toilet and injuring the man. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries.— DurhamPoliceNC (@DurhamPoliceNC) November 8, 2017
The man was taken to the hospital. Police did not release his identity.
