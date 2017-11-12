Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 - Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Nov. 12
Community Events
Surviving the Holidays Seminar
Help participants grieving a loved one’s death discover how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, tips for surviving social events, and how to find hope for the future. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2-4 p.m. Free. Pittsboro Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 121 W. Salisbury St, Pittsboro. julie@jilcpa.com, 919-542-2986.
Outings
Friends of the Durham Library Book Sale
Half price sale. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 1-4 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-560-7159.
APS Cat Adoption
Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2-3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Monday, Nov. 13
Lectures
Gertrude Weil’s Fight for Suffrage: A Southern Lady and New Jewish Woman
Lecture given by Leonard Rogoff. Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 7-9 p.m. Free. UNC Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Dr, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zja0u9, 919-962-1509.
Dr. Sebastian Gorka to speak at UNC
The former Deputy Assistant to President Trump will be speaking on US-Israel relations and the state of Middle Eastern affairs under the Trump administration. Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 6-7:30 p.m. Genome Science Bldg, Room 100, UNC, 250 Bell Tower Rd, Chapel Hill.
Lester Levine to speak on ‘9/11 Memorial Visions: Innovative Concepts from the 2003 World Trade Center Site Memorial Competition’
Reception to follow presentation. Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 2-3:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. The Forest at Duke, Community Center Auditorium, 2701 Pickett Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2i32D41, 919-433-2385.
Community Events
2017 UNC Veterans Summit
Retired Army Lt. General Rick Lynch will deliver the keynote speech. Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. Loudermilk Hall, Rizzo Center, UNC, 150 DuBose Home Ln, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2i11ZE9.
Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting
Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 6-8 p.m. Open to the public. DPS Training Facility, Room M1, 2107 Hillandale Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2kmEeda.
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Book Signings
Scott Reintgen, author of “Nyxia”
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m. NC School of Science and Math, 112 Broad St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lectures
Sick to Debt: Why Having Insurance Coverage No Longer Means You’re Covered
Duke’s Peter Ubel will discuss the economics and politics of why the U.S. is quickly becoming an out-of-pocket healthcare system, with high co-pays and deductibles. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. $5. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2h9rn9V, 919-901-0875.
A Carolina Jewel: Reflections on PlayMakers Repertory Company’s History and Its Future
Vivienne Benesch, producing artistic director for PlayMakers since 2016, lifts the curtain to share some behind-the-scenes tales of PlayMakers and share her vision for this now nationally renowned company’s future. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 5-7 p.m. Free. Wilson Library, Pleasants Family Assembly Room, UNC, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2lfw4nE, 919-548-1203.
Green Burial
Anne Weston, founder of Green Burial Project, will speak about alternatives to conventional burial, including NC laws, local resources and costs. Q&A will follow. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2zGhsEe, 919-560-0231.
Meetings
Northgate Heart & Sole Walkers Club Meeting
Guest speaker will be Dr. Darius Russell of Central Pharmacy, speaking about diabetes prevention and care. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 8:30 a.m. Free; open to the public. Northgate Mall Food Gallery, 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4407.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
A mix of beginners and intermediate stitchers - all needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St, Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Details: Tuesdays, 10:45-11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Lectures
An Update on US-Cuban Relations from a Cuban Diplomat
The speaker will be Miguel Fraga, the First Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Washington, D.C. since the re-establishment of diplomatic relations on July 2015. Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 12-1 p.m. John Hope Franklin Center, Ahmadieh Family Conference Hall, Room 240, Duke University, 2204 Erwin Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2gzUMJW, 919-668-1923.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Birdman Dave
For children ages 3-5. Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Meetings
Chapel Hill Sports Club Meeting
Guest speaker will be Sylvia Hatchell, UNC Tar Heels Women’s Head Basketball Coach. Women are welcome. Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 12-1:15 p.m. $25 cash or check, includes lunch. Squid’s Restaurant, 1201 Fordham Blvd, Chapel Hill. Reservations: Anne, Ahennessey@nc.rr.com, 919-703-8636.
Outings
Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Night Hike at Eno River State Park
A loop from the Few’s Ford parking lot. Bring a flashlight, sturdy shoes, and warm clothing. Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Eno River State Park, Few’s Ford Parking Lot, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. 919-383-1686.
Thursday, Nov. 16
Lectures
President Trump and the Special Investigation
Join David French, Staff Writer at the National Review, for a discussion on President Trump and the Russia controversy. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Duke Law School, Room 3043, 210 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yI6lK0, 919-684-8111.
2017 Charleston Lecture: Philip & Pierce Freelon
“Black Space Making and the Built Environment.” These two visionary leaders will discuss past and present challenges and opportunities in the struggle to create spaces for creative expression and social justice. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Stone Center Theatre, UNC, 150 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2iuYo4j, 919-962-5665.
Community Events
Durham Architectural and Historic Inventory Workshop
Share your stories about Durham to help update its Architectural and Historic Inventory. Details:Thursday, Nov. 16, 6-8 p.m. Durham County Library, East Branch, 211 Lick Creek Ln. http://bit.ly/1rbygK1.
Chatham County Community Forum on Aging
Chatham is developing a plan for the future of “aging” within the county. This is an opportunity for Chatham residents of all ages to make their voices heard. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Chatham Community Library, 197 Highway 87 North, Pittsboro. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 5-7 p.m. Eastern Chatham Senior Center, 365 Highway 87 North, Pittsboro. 919-542-4512.
Is SNAP policy leaving us hungry?
Public forum to discuss proposed changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps. Refreshments. Sponsored by End Hunger Durham, Durham Congregations in Action, and End Poverty Durham. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. Free. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2zc9mCA.
Orange County Low-Cost Rabies Vaccine Clinic
Offers both 1-year and 3-year vaccinations for $10. Microchips offered for $35. Dogs leashed; cats in carriers. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 3-5 p.m. Animal Services Center, 1601 Eubanks Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/1IZiLwW, 919-942-7387.
Legal Aid Clinic - Simple Divorce
Advance registration required. Call 1-866-219-5262 or visit legalaidnc.org/get-help to register. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2zNHqlW.
Durham Coupon Swap
Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Program Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2iv4Nwn, 919-560-8590.
Book Signings
David Goldfield, author of ‘The Gifted Generation: When Government Was Good’
Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lauren Pond, photographer and author of ‘Test of Faith: Signs, Serpents, Salvation’
Reception, artist’s talk, and book signing. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Rubenstein Library, Holsti Assembly Room 153, Duke University, 411 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2lbQVYJ, 919-660-5822.
Succulents 101: Megan George, author of ‘Modern Terrarium Studio: Design + Build Custom Landscapes with Succulents, Air Plants, + More’
An introduction to caring for succulent plants, a terrarium demonstration, and a book signing. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2AnvlUz, 919-560-0236.
An Evening with Nancy Pearl, America’s Librarian
Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ydCwNP, 919-968-2777.
Friday, Nov. 17
Fundraisers
Preservation Durham Fall Fundraiser
Live music, food, open bar, silent/live auctions. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 6:30-10 p.m. $30. The Cookery, 1101 W. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2gRusMa, 919-682-3036.
Pancake Supper and Bake Sale
$7 for adults; $5 for children under 12. All proceeds benefit missions. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Rd, Carrboro. 919-942-1223.
Outings
Vert & Vogue Holiday Bazaar
Featuring local designers and makers; sip, shop and meet the makers; raffle giveaway. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Vert & Vogue, 353 W. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2md9tIz, 919-797-2767.
Leave it to Beaver at Eno River State Park
Learn about animal adaptations, pertaining to the beaver. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Friday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Shelter, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2y6ofSm, 919-383-1686.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Community Events
Family Discovery Day
Develop skills and learn about resources that will help you find your ancestors; classes ranging from beginner to more advanced. Registration required: bit.ly/2yotJIZ. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. LDS Church, 1050 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill.
Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9:30 a.m. Open to the public. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St, Durham.
Book Signings
Jeffery Beam, co-editor of ‘Jonathan Williams: Lord of Orchards’
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Fundraisers
12th Annual Tails at Twilight Fundraising Gala
An evening of spirited fun and generous giving to benefit the Animal Protection Society of Durham. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. $125. JB Duke Hotel, 230 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yB6r3C.
Kids
Disney Party with Mickey Mouse!
Celebrate Mickey Mouse’s upcoming birthday with a movie, a craft and refreshments. Registration required. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2zAc6WY, 919-560-0270, x0136.
Santa’s Arrival Parade at Northgate Mall
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 10:30 a.m. Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4407.
Puppet Show/Story Time
Featuring “Bear Says Thanks” by Karma Wilson. Recommended for ages 4-8. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Carrboro Branch Library, McDougle Middle School, 900 Old Fayetteville Rd, Chapel Hill. 919-969-3006.
Outings
Durham Community Land Trustees Walk, Talk & Tour
See where DCLT started land banking on Exum Street; tour inside new DCLT homeowner, Laura Friederich's home and nibble on edible goodies. Tour not ADA compliant. Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-noon. Free; registration required. DCLT, 1208 W. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2zqZ4yl.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, Nov. 18, 7:30 a.m. Meet across the entryway road, behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
