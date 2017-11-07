Freeman defeats incumbent Cole-McFadden in City Council Ward 1 race

People's Alliance candidates celebrate outside 106 Main on election night Nov. 7, 2017. DeDreana Freeman, third from left, won the Ward 1 Durham City Council seat, defeating incumbent Cora Cole-McFadden. Also pictured are, from left, John Rooks Jr., who lost his Ward 2 race, mayor-elect Steve Schewel and the Ward 3 winner Vernetta Alston. Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan dvaughan@heraldsun.com