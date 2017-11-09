The three-day NC Comicon begins Friday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 10-12, at the Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St., Durham. On hand will be vendors in comic books, toys and collectibles as well as comic book creators from around the world and a Cosplay Contest will be featured.
Durham County

Calendar of Events: Friday, Nov. 10-Thursday, Nov. 16

November 09, 2017 6:00 AM

If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.

Friday, Nov. 10

Art

Drawn Together, Opening Reception, at FRANK Gallery

Featuring artists Kiki Farish, Jean LeCluyse and Aggie Zed; music from Four Piece Supreme. On exhibit through Friday, Dec. 22. Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 6-9 p.m. FRANK Gallery, 109 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2iisDHL, 919-636-4135.

“Low Country Life: New Paintings by Irene Tison,” Art Opening

On exhibit through Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Details: Friday, Nov. 10. Free. Hillsborough Visitors Center, Alexander Dickson House, 150 E. King St, Hillsborough. 678-357-2778.

Music

The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $41-$143. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2zp5SNh, 919-680-2787.

Duke Djembe & Afro-Cuban Ensembles w/ Pablo Rosario "El Indio"

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2z3MrXp, 919-684-4444.

Guest Artist Masterclass: Lorna McGhee, flute

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2iwU5FF, 919-962-1039.

John McEuen & Friends present: ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken’

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $34. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2lLvCxB, 919-929-2787.

Al Strong Quintet

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $14. Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2xXYbtr, 919-683-1058.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Paul Nelson Band

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Harvey Dalton Arnold

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Modern Measure

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Abbey Road Live! Beatles Tribute

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Groove Fetish

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Azizi Gibson, Ace Henderson

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Erie Choir, Transportation, Moon Racer

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Jim Ketch Swingtet

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Big Dance Theater

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $10. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2xha5Rq, 919-843-3333.

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Rip the Calico; calling by Bree Kalb. Details: Friday, Nov. 10, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

‘Life Sucks’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ytLqYq, 919-682-3343.

‘Vinegar Tom’ by Duke Theater Studies

A play (with music) about power, sex and witches by acclaimed British feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jules Odendahl-James. Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yVBkSl, 919-684-4444.

Movies

Festival of the Arts: On Screen — ‘Hans Zimmer Live from Prague’

Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. $16-$25. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2hrxBTd, 919-357-9887.

Outings

NC Comicon: Bull City

The greatest three-day comic book show in the Triangle. Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 12-5 p.m. Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St, Durham. nccomicon.com/bull-city/info/.

‘Fall for Orchids’ — Orchid Flower Show

Hundreds of blooming orchids displayed in lush garden-like settings. Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 1-4 p.m. Free; parking fees may apply. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St, Durham. bit.ly/2zEcHuA, 919-361-0951.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Art

23rd Annual Orange County Artist Guild Open Studio Tour

An opportunity to experience local art and engage with artists. See website for details: orangecountyartistsguild.com/tour.php. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Various locations.

Emily Eve Weinstein Open Studio

Unveiled are thirty new oil paintings, a series of prints and this year’s Volume VIII of the 25-year Handmade Book Series. Part of the Orange County Artists Guild Tour. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Emily Eve Weinstein Studio, 501 Landerwood Ln, Chapel Hill. weinsteinart.com, 919-942-2607.

Eli Melet Open Studio

Acrylics, mixed media, oil. Part of the Orange County Artists Guild Tour. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Eli Melet’s Home Studio, 109 Standing Rock Rd, Chapel Hill. www.elimelet.com.

Music

Tori Amos

Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $42-$236. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2ylqaHF, 919-680-2787.

Fall Gospel Concert

Presented by A Touch of Joy Outreach Ministries. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 4 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Door. Russell Memorial CME Church, 703 S. Alston Ave, Durham. 848-250-1292.

Raymond Hawkins, Organist

Frank H. Kenan Memorial Organ Recital, featuring 20 year-old organist Raymond Hawkins. Part of the St. Stephen’s Concert Series. Reception to follow. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 4 p.m. $25/Free ages 18 and under. St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2iQP3Up, 919-698-5537.

Duke University String School 50th Anniversary Celebration: Violin and Cello Choir Concert

Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 4 p.m. Free. Duke University,Nelson Music Room, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2zotWjy, 919-684-4444.

Modigliani Quartet

Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2iEbMmO, 919-684-4444.

UNC Opera: Massenet’s ‘Cendrillon’

Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2yR9sPu, 919-962-1039.

The Gravy Boys

Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Rowdy Square Dance

Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Arkells, Irontom

Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

GSO, Brice Randall Bickford

Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Max, Loote, Amir

Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8:30 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Michael D’Angelo Quintet

Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Community Family Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Mara Shea and Dean Herington. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, Potluck supper 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Dance 6:30-9 p.m. $5 person/$15 family. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

‘Life Sucks’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Friday, Nov. 11, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ytLqYq, 919-682-3343.

‘Vinegar Tom’ by Duke Theater Studies

A play (with music) about power, sex and witches by acclaimed British feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jules Odendahl-James. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yVBkSl, 919-684-4444.

No Shame Theatre

An open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2xXGTg0, 919-929-2787.

Lady Bits Open Mic

Sponsored by Eyes Up Here. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Movies

Festival of the Arts: On Screen — ‘Company,’ with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. $16-$25. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2hrxBTd, 919-357-9887.

Outings

NC Comicon: Bull City

The greatest three-day comic book show in the Triangle. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St, Durham. nccomicon.com/bull-city/info/.

‘Fall for Orchids’ — Orchid Flower Show

Hundreds of blooming orchids displayed in lush garden-like settings. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free; parking fees may apply. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St, Durham. bit.ly/2zEcHuA, 919-361-0951.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Art

23rd Annual Orange County Artist Guild Open Studio Tour

An opportunity to experience local art and engage with artists. See website for details: orangecountyartistsguild.com/tour.php. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 12-5 p.m. Free. Various locations.

Emily Eve Weinstein Open Studio

Unveiled are thirty new oil paintings, a series of prints and this year’s Volume VIII of the 25-year Handmade Book Series. Part of the Orange County Artists Guild Tour. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 12-5 p.m. Free. Emily Eve Weinstein Studio, 501 Landerwood Ln, Chapel Hill. weinsteinart.com, 919-942-2607.

Eli Melet Open Studio

Acrylics, mixed media, oil. Part of the Orange County Artists Guild Tour. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 12-5 p.m. Free. Eli Melet’s Home Studio, 109 Standing Rock Rd, Chapel Hill. www.elimelet.com.

15th Annual Watts Hospital-Hillandale Art Walk

Walk the historical Watts Hospital-Hillandale and Old West Durham neighborhoods in Durham to see work by local artists. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 12-5 p.m. Free. Map available here: bit.ly/2lzIy9v.

Music

John McLaughlin & Jimmy Herring

Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. $39-$198. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2z4Ukyb, 919-680-2787.

A Victorian Musicale — Durham Savoyards

Featuring a variety of selections from the Gilbert and Sullivan repertoire, and other writers and composers of the time. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 3 p.m. Free. St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1737 Hillandale Rd, Durham. 919-286-2273.

Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series: Mason Lovette Acoustic

Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Free. Old Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Ln, Downtown Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wRWKLH.

Duke University String School 50th Anniversary Celebration: Orchestra Concert

Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2h2V7ce, 919-684-4444.

UNC Opera: Massenet’s ‘Cendrillon’

Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 7:30-9 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2h8Fywf, 919-962-1039.

Eno River Association Fundraiser w/ John Dee Holeman

Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2-4 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

David Quick Band

Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Luna, Eleanor Friedberger

Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Overcoats, Gordi

Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Finnegan’s Keeper

Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m. Free; donations accepted. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

King Monsoon, The Young Step, Toy Cars

Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Nikki Lane

Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Theater

‘Vinegar Tom’ by Duke Theater Studies

A play (with music) about power, sex and witches by acclaimed British feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jules Odendahl-James. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yVBkSl, 919-684-4444.

Poetry Readings

Poetry readings by Phillip Shabazz, Ebeth Scott-Sinclair, Stephanie Smith, and Cindy Stevens. Reception for the poets following the reading. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 3 p.m. Free, donations accepted. St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Rd, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2h2u8gV, 919-732-9308.

Movies

Festival of the Arts: On Screen — ‘Alice Adventures in Wonderland’ with the Royal Opera House

Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m. $16-$25. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2hrxBTd, 919-357-9887.

Outings

NC Comicon: Bull City

The greatest three-day comic book show in the Triangle. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St, Durham. nccomicon.com/bull-city/info/.

‘Fall for Orchids’ — Orchid Flower Show

Hundreds of blooming orchids displayed in lush garden-like settings. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 12-4 p.m. Free; parking fees may apply. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St, Durham. bit.ly/2zEcHuA, 919-361-0951.

Monday, Nov. 13

Music

Bon Iver w/ Special Guest Aero Flynn

Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. $46-$225. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2ylQ1iy, 919-680-2787.

Irma Thomas, The Blind Boys of Alabama & The Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet

Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m. $36-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2z4wrmR, 919-560-3030.

Songwriters’ Circle

Composers share their work with each other. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2j1UbFG, 919-929-2787.

David Bazan, Michael Nau

Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Poor Pie, Kercheif

Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

J.I.D. + Earthgang

Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Shilpa Ray, Pie Face Girls, Hans Chew

Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 9 p.m. $10-$12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sing Tom Petty with Flash Chorus

Sing with a live band. Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Children under 12 free. Ponysaurus Brewing Company, 219 Hood St, Durham. bit.ly/2hfT2tF.

Movies

Festival of the Arts: On Screen — ‘John le Carré: An Evening with George Smiley’

Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. $16-$25. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2hrxBTd, 919-357-9887.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Music

Bon Iver w/ Special Guest Aero Flynn

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. $46-$225. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2ylQ1iy, 919-680-2787.

St. Thomas Choir, Leipzig

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m. $10-$52. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2z3Acwt, 919-684-4444.

The Composition Studio

Fall concert to unveil original pieces. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. Hill Hall, Room 107, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2hhNHSB, 919-962-1039.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Johnny Gandelsman, violin & Solo Bach

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Cousin Stizz, Levi Carter, Big Leano, and Danny Blaze

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 9 p.m. $15-$50 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Movies

Festival of the Arts: On Screen — ‘Titus Andronics’ by the Royal Shakespeare Company

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. $16-$25. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2hrxBTd, 919-357-9887.

Diaspora Festival of Black and Independent Film – Lunch and a Movie Series — ‘The Last Revolutionary’

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 12-1:30 p.m. Free. Stone Center for Black Culture and History, UNC, 150 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2lxMdoi, 919-962-9001.

Business Event

The Generation Game: Future of the Workplace

A panel of experts will explore the challenges that organizations can anticipate in recruiting, retaining, and developing multi-generational workers. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 5:30-8 p.m. $20-$35. Research Triangle Foundation of NC, 12 Davis Dr, Research Triangle Park. bit.ly/2wCVSep, 919-549-8181.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Music

Squeeze

Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2gTbAMb, 919-560-3030.

Skyla Burrell Blues Band

Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Mo Lowda & The Humble, Atlas Road Crew, Left on Franklin

Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., Back Room. $7.50-$10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Story So Far, Turnstile, Drug Church

Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m. $22.50 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Crowmeat Bob Vagrancy, D-Town Brass, Jil Christensen & Crowmeat Bob, Nine Fingered Thug

Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30 -8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2wz7cuD, 919-286-4400.

Movies

Festival of the Arts: On Screen — ‘A Tribute to the Three Tenors – Il Volvo with Placido Domingo and Notto Maijica’

Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m. $16-$25. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2hrxBTd, 919-357-9887.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Music

Judy Collins

Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $36-$151. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2gTCQdq, 919-560-3030.

Duke Wind Symphony: An Assortment of Suites

Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2hvIkvQ, 919-684-4444.

Performance/Masterclass on New Orleans Jazz w/ Uganda Roberts and JoJo Hermann

Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Kenan Music Bldg, Rehearsal Hall, UNC, 125 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2iBCton, 919-962-1039.

Harp Ensemble Recital

Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Personal Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2j5lzlY, 919-962-1039.

Carolina Lightnin’

Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

City of the Sun

Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Yelawolf, Mikey Mike, Big Henri, Cookup Boss

Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m. $25-$125 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Flash Car, Little Coyote, Cosmic Punk

Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Soccer Mommy

Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

The Four Underwear Models of the Apocalypse

A dance cycle incorporating mask, costume, puppetry, and videography in exploring the intersection of global eschatologies and underpants. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zmGEiE, 919-843-5666.

Theater

Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower

Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. $15. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2u0uANI, 919-843-3333.

‘Vinegar Tom’ by Duke Theater Studies

A play (with music) about power, sex and witches by acclaimed British feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jules Odendahl-James. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yVBkSl, 919-684-4444.

Movies

Festival of the Arts: On Screen — ‘Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, the Broadway Musical’

Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. $16-$25. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2hrxBTd, 919-357-9887.

Mommy’s Morning Movies

A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.

