Calendar of Events: Friday, Nov. 10-Thursday, Nov. 16

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Nov. 10
Art
Drawn Together, Opening Reception, at FRANK Gallery
Featuring artists Kiki Farish, Jean LeCluyse and Aggie Zed; music from Four Piece Supreme. On exhibit through Friday, Dec. 22. Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 6-9 p.m. FRANK Gallery, 109 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2iisDHL, 919-636-4135.
“Low Country Life: New Paintings by Irene Tison,” Art Opening
On exhibit through Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Details: Friday, Nov. 10. Free. Hillsborough Visitors Center, Alexander Dickson House, 150 E. King St, Hillsborough. 678-357-2778.
Music
The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $41-$143. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2zp5SNh, 919-680-2787.
Duke Djembe & Afro-Cuban Ensembles w/ Pablo Rosario "El Indio"
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2z3MrXp, 919-684-4444.
Guest Artist Masterclass: Lorna McGhee, flute
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2iwU5FF, 919-962-1039.
John McEuen & Friends present: ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken’
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $34. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2lLvCxB, 919-929-2787.
Al Strong Quintet
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $14. Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2xXYbtr, 919-683-1058.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Paul Nelson Band
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Harvey Dalton Arnold
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Modern Measure
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Abbey Road Live! Beatles Tribute
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Groove Fetish
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Azizi Gibson, Ace Henderson
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Erie Choir, Transportation, Moon Racer
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Jim Ketch Swingtet
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Big Dance Theater
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $10. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2xha5Rq, 919-843-3333.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Rip the Calico; calling by Bree Kalb. Details: Friday, Nov. 10, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
‘Life Sucks’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ytLqYq, 919-682-3343.
‘Vinegar Tom’ by Duke Theater Studies
A play (with music) about power, sex and witches by acclaimed British feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jules Odendahl-James. Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yVBkSl, 919-684-4444.
Movies
Festival of the Arts: On Screen — ‘Hans Zimmer Live from Prague’
Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. $16-$25. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2hrxBTd, 919-357-9887.
Outings
NC Comicon: Bull City
The greatest three-day comic book show in the Triangle. Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 12-5 p.m. Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St, Durham. nccomicon.com/bull-city/info/.
‘Fall for Orchids’ — Orchid Flower Show
Hundreds of blooming orchids displayed in lush garden-like settings. Details: Friday, Nov. 10, 1-4 p.m. Free; parking fees may apply. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St, Durham. bit.ly/2zEcHuA, 919-361-0951.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Art
23rd Annual Orange County Artist Guild Open Studio Tour
An opportunity to experience local art and engage with artists. See website for details: orangecountyartistsguild.com/tour.php. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Various locations.
Emily Eve Weinstein Open Studio
Unveiled are thirty new oil paintings, a series of prints and this year’s Volume VIII of the 25-year Handmade Book Series. Part of the Orange County Artists Guild Tour. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Emily Eve Weinstein Studio, 501 Landerwood Ln, Chapel Hill. weinsteinart.com, 919-942-2607.
Eli Melet Open Studio
Acrylics, mixed media, oil. Part of the Orange County Artists Guild Tour. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Eli Melet’s Home Studio, 109 Standing Rock Rd, Chapel Hill. www.elimelet.com.
Music
Tori Amos
Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $42-$236. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2ylqaHF, 919-680-2787.
Fall Gospel Concert
Presented by A Touch of Joy Outreach Ministries. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 4 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Door. Russell Memorial CME Church, 703 S. Alston Ave, Durham. 848-250-1292.
Raymond Hawkins, Organist
Frank H. Kenan Memorial Organ Recital, featuring 20 year-old organist Raymond Hawkins. Part of the St. Stephen’s Concert Series. Reception to follow. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 4 p.m. $25/Free ages 18 and under. St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2iQP3Up, 919-698-5537.
Duke University String School 50th Anniversary Celebration: Violin and Cello Choir Concert
Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 4 p.m. Free. Duke University,Nelson Music Room, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2zotWjy, 919-684-4444.
Modigliani Quartet
Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2iEbMmO, 919-684-4444.
UNC Opera: Massenet’s ‘Cendrillon’
Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2yR9sPu, 919-962-1039.
The Gravy Boys
Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Rowdy Square Dance
Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Arkells, Irontom
Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
GSO, Brice Randall Bickford
Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Max, Loote, Amir
Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8:30 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Michael D’Angelo Quintet
Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Community Family Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Mara Shea and Dean Herington. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, Potluck supper 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Dance 6:30-9 p.m. $5 person/$15 family. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
‘Life Sucks’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Friday, Nov. 11, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ytLqYq, 919-682-3343.
‘Vinegar Tom’ by Duke Theater Studies
A play (with music) about power, sex and witches by acclaimed British feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jules Odendahl-James. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yVBkSl, 919-684-4444.
No Shame Theatre
An open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2xXGTg0, 919-929-2787.
Lady Bits Open Mic
Sponsored by Eyes Up Here. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Movies
Festival of the Arts: On Screen — ‘Company,’ with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. $16-$25. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2hrxBTd, 919-357-9887.
Outings
NC Comicon: Bull City
The greatest three-day comic book show in the Triangle. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St, Durham. nccomicon.com/bull-city/info/.
‘Fall for Orchids’ — Orchid Flower Show
Hundreds of blooming orchids displayed in lush garden-like settings. Details: Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free; parking fees may apply. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St, Durham. bit.ly/2zEcHuA, 919-361-0951.
Sunday, Nov. 12
Art
23rd Annual Orange County Artist Guild Open Studio Tour
An opportunity to experience local art and engage with artists. See website for details: orangecountyartistsguild.com/tour.php. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 12-5 p.m. Free. Various locations.
Emily Eve Weinstein Open Studio
Unveiled are thirty new oil paintings, a series of prints and this year’s Volume VIII of the 25-year Handmade Book Series. Part of the Orange County Artists Guild Tour. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 12-5 p.m. Free. Emily Eve Weinstein Studio, 501 Landerwood Ln, Chapel Hill. weinsteinart.com, 919-942-2607.
Eli Melet Open Studio
Acrylics, mixed media, oil. Part of the Orange County Artists Guild Tour. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 12-5 p.m. Free. Eli Melet’s Home Studio, 109 Standing Rock Rd, Chapel Hill. www.elimelet.com.
15th Annual Watts Hospital-Hillandale Art Walk
Walk the historical Watts Hospital-Hillandale and Old West Durham neighborhoods in Durham to see work by local artists. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 12-5 p.m. Free. Map available here: bit.ly/2lzIy9v.
Music
John McLaughlin & Jimmy Herring
Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. $39-$198. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2z4Ukyb, 919-680-2787.
A Victorian Musicale — Durham Savoyards
Featuring a variety of selections from the Gilbert and Sullivan repertoire, and other writers and composers of the time. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 3 p.m. Free. St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1737 Hillandale Rd, Durham. 919-286-2273.
Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series: Mason Lovette Acoustic
Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Free. Old Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Ln, Downtown Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wRWKLH.
Duke University String School 50th Anniversary Celebration: Orchestra Concert
Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2h2V7ce, 919-684-4444.
UNC Opera: Massenet’s ‘Cendrillon’
Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 7:30-9 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2h8Fywf, 919-962-1039.
Eno River Association Fundraiser w/ John Dee Holeman
Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2-4 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
David Quick Band
Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Luna, Eleanor Friedberger
Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Overcoats, Gordi
Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Finnegan’s Keeper
Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m. Free; donations accepted. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
King Monsoon, The Young Step, Toy Cars
Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Nikki Lane
Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
‘Vinegar Tom’ by Duke Theater Studies
A play (with music) about power, sex and witches by acclaimed British feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jules Odendahl-James. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yVBkSl, 919-684-4444.
Poetry Readings
Poetry readings by Phillip Shabazz, Ebeth Scott-Sinclair, Stephanie Smith, and Cindy Stevens. Reception for the poets following the reading. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 3 p.m. Free, donations accepted. St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Rd, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2h2u8gV, 919-732-9308.
Movies
Festival of the Arts: On Screen — ‘Alice Adventures in Wonderland’ with the Royal Opera House
Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m. $16-$25. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2hrxBTd, 919-357-9887.
Outings
NC Comicon: Bull City
The greatest three-day comic book show in the Triangle. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St, Durham. nccomicon.com/bull-city/info/.
‘Fall for Orchids’ — Orchid Flower Show
Hundreds of blooming orchids displayed in lush garden-like settings. Details: Sunday, Nov. 12, 12-4 p.m. Free; parking fees may apply. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St, Durham. bit.ly/2zEcHuA, 919-361-0951.
Monday, Nov. 13
Music
Bon Iver w/ Special Guest Aero Flynn
Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. $46-$225. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2ylQ1iy, 919-680-2787.
Irma Thomas, The Blind Boys of Alabama & The Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet
Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m. $36-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2z4wrmR, 919-560-3030.
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work with each other. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2j1UbFG, 919-929-2787.
David Bazan, Michael Nau
Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Poor Pie, Kercheif
Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
J.I.D. + Earthgang
Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Shilpa Ray, Pie Face Girls, Hans Chew
Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 9 p.m. $10-$12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sing Tom Petty with Flash Chorus
Sing with a live band. Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Children under 12 free. Ponysaurus Brewing Company, 219 Hood St, Durham. bit.ly/2hfT2tF.
Movies
Festival of the Arts: On Screen — ‘John le Carré: An Evening with George Smiley’
Details: Monday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. $16-$25. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2hrxBTd, 919-357-9887.
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Music
Bon Iver w/ Special Guest Aero Flynn
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. $46-$225. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2ylQ1iy, 919-680-2787.
St. Thomas Choir, Leipzig
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m. $10-$52. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2z3Acwt, 919-684-4444.
The Composition Studio
Fall concert to unveil original pieces. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. Hill Hall, Room 107, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2hhNHSB, 919-962-1039.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Johnny Gandelsman, violin & Solo Bach
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Cousin Stizz, Levi Carter, Big Leano, and Danny Blaze
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 9 p.m. $15-$50 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Movies
Festival of the Arts: On Screen — ‘Titus Andronics’ by the Royal Shakespeare Company
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. $16-$25. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2hrxBTd, 919-357-9887.
Diaspora Festival of Black and Independent Film – Lunch and a Movie Series — ‘The Last Revolutionary’
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 12-1:30 p.m. Free. Stone Center for Black Culture and History, UNC, 150 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2lxMdoi, 919-962-9001.
Business Event
The Generation Game: Future of the Workplace
A panel of experts will explore the challenges that organizations can anticipate in recruiting, retaining, and developing multi-generational workers. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 5:30-8 p.m. $20-$35. Research Triangle Foundation of NC, 12 Davis Dr, Research Triangle Park. bit.ly/2wCVSep, 919-549-8181.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Music
Squeeze
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2gTbAMb, 919-560-3030.
Skyla Burrell Blues Band
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Mo Lowda & The Humble, Atlas Road Crew, Left on Franklin
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., Back Room. $7.50-$10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Story So Far, Turnstile, Drug Church
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m. $22.50 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Crowmeat Bob Vagrancy, D-Town Brass, Jil Christensen & Crowmeat Bob, Nine Fingered Thug
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30 -8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2wz7cuD, 919-286-4400.
Movies
Festival of the Arts: On Screen — ‘A Tribute to the Three Tenors – Il Volvo with Placido Domingo and Notto Maijica’
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m. $16-$25. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2hrxBTd, 919-357-9887.
Thursday, Nov. 16
Music
Judy Collins
Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $36-$151. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2gTCQdq, 919-560-3030.
Duke Wind Symphony: An Assortment of Suites
Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2hvIkvQ, 919-684-4444.
Performance/Masterclass on New Orleans Jazz w/ Uganda Roberts and JoJo Hermann
Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Kenan Music Bldg, Rehearsal Hall, UNC, 125 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2iBCton, 919-962-1039.
Harp Ensemble Recital
Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Personal Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2j5lzlY, 919-962-1039.
Carolina Lightnin’
Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
City of the Sun
Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Yelawolf, Mikey Mike, Big Henri, Cookup Boss
Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m. $25-$125 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Flash Car, Little Coyote, Cosmic Punk
Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Soccer Mommy
Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
The Four Underwear Models of the Apocalypse
A dance cycle incorporating mask, costume, puppetry, and videography in exploring the intersection of global eschatologies and underpants. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zmGEiE, 919-843-5666.
Theater
Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower
Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. $15. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2u0uANI, 919-843-3333.
‘Vinegar Tom’ by Duke Theater Studies
A play (with music) about power, sex and witches by acclaimed British feminist playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jules Odendahl-James. Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yVBkSl, 919-684-4444.
Movies
Festival of the Arts: On Screen — ‘Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, the Broadway Musical’
Details: Thursday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. $16-$25. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2hrxBTd, 919-357-9887.
Mommy’s Morning Movies
A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
