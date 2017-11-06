Durham County

Developer to detail possible plan for project in historic Forest Hills neighborhood

By Matt Goad

Correspondent

November 06, 2017 6:56 PM

DURHAM

Developer Duke-Pinecrest was scheduled to meet with residents Monday night to explain plans for a residential community planned for 12.5 acres in the historic Forest Hills neighborhood.

The developer says the development, including 1050 W. Forest Hills Blvd. and parcels extending north to Bivins Street, will “create a walkable neighborhood that is worthy of its setting” and will be respectful of surrounding structures.

Duke-Pinecrest plans to submit a rezoning application to the Durham City-County Planning Department in the next few weeks.

The neighborhood meeting was to begin at 6:45 at Morehead Montessori Magnet Elementary School cafeteria, 909 Cobb St. Questions about the project may be directed to Robert Shunk at (919) 866-4792 or rshunk@stewartinc.com.

