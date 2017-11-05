Durham police offer this photo as an example of the type of vehicle that may have been involved in Saturday night’s hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Holloway Street and Hoover Road. This is not the actual suspect vehicle.
Durham County

UPDATE: Police find hit-and-run vehicle that left pedestrian critically injured. Police seek help in finding driver.

November 05, 2017 10:44 PM

DURHAM

Durham police found the vehicle on Tuesday that was involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday night. The accident occurred shortly before midnight when a man was struck while crossing Holloway Street at Hoover Road.

Police said they found the suspect vehicle, a mid to late 90s white or gray SUV, on Rochelle Street.

On Saturday night, investigators said the vehicle fled the scene headed west on Holloway Street toward downtown. Accompanying this story is a picture of the type of vehicle believed to be involved, not the actual suspect vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and the condition of the victim was listed as critical but stable as of Sunday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun

