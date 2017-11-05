Bullets fired Sunday afternoon leave two men wounded near downtown Durham

A Sunday afternoon shooting left two men bleeding.
Officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the rear parking lot of 900 East Main Street near the intersection of Morning Glory Street not far from downtown shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, police spokesman Wil Glenn said.
One man was shot in the upper left bicep and the other man was hit by a bullet in his upper right leg.
Glenn said, both victims were transported to a local hospital by Durham County Emergency Medical Services with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspects were described as two black males and were seen fleeing east in a white SUV east toward Holloway St.
The Durham Police Department had recorded 15 criminal homicides as of Oct. 14, the last date for which figures were available. There were 29 homicides by the same date last year.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments