Bond remains same for Mobile ice cream vendor accused of kidnapping, fondling boys

By Joe Johnson And Virginia Bridges

November 03, 2017 6:30 PM

DURHAM

A judge declined to decrease the bail for a Durham man charged with for multiple incidents involving first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child.

Investigators said Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah, who stands accused of using his red ice cream truck to lure children and sexually assault them, turned himself in Friday night.

Rahmah, 51, of Durham, was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $1 million bond. He made his first appearance in court on Monday. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Rahmah’s attorney, Butch Williams, said Rahmah has lived in Durham for 10 years and has no previous record and worked as a cab driver.

Police said two boys reported being sexually assaulted by Rahmah inside the truck in separate incidents. The incidents were not immediately reported to police. The first incident occurred on Oct. 22 in 1100 block of South Hoover Road in the public housing community Hoover Road apartments.

The second incident happened Oct. 25 in the 300 block of Junction Road.

The red ice cream truck is a Ford van with numerous pictures of popsicles decorated on the side and back.

Police have charged Rahmah with felony first-kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child. Additional charges may be forthcoming, police said.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

