Durham County

Civic clubs and support groups in Durham and Orange counties

October 24, 2017 6:00 AM

To add your civic club or support group, or to update your meeting time or location, send information two weeks in advance to calendar@heraldsun.com.

Civic Groups

Durham Lions Club

The motto of the Durham Lions Club is We Serve, and that is what we do, with special emphasis on serving the visually impaired and youth. Details: Every Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road, Durham, bit.ly/2xwzseC, durhamlionsclub@gmail.com, 919-451 7203.

Optimist Club of Chapel Hill

The purpose of the club is to develop Optimism as a philosophy of life; non-sectarian and all-inclusive. Details: Every first and third Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Bob Evans Restaurant, 5419 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham. www.ch-optimists.org, 919-942-4144.

Durham Civitan Club

Why Be A Civitan? Simply Speaking…To pay our civic rent. We believe that we should give a portion of our time and talents to help others, and in doing so, make our communities a better place to live and work. Details: 2nd and 4th Thursday, 12:00 pm. Umstead Pines @ Willowhaven, 253 Country Club Dr, Durham. www.durhamcivitan.club.

Durham Sunrise Rotary Club

“The Little Club that Does,” since 1990, has built a reputation of actively serving our community with hands-on projects. This small, diverse club of active members focuses on the welfare of our children. Details: Every Wednesday, 7-8 a.m. Pipers Deli, 3219 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. www.durhamsunriserotary.org, 919-493-0710.

Volunteer Opportunity — Prison Books

Fill book and magazine requests from people in prison. No need to sign up ahead of time. Details: Every Sunday, 1-4 p.m., 4312 Etta Road, Durham. bit.ly/2eHDoWc, prisonbooks@gmail.com.

Support Groups

Breastfeeding Cafe

An informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms. Details: Every Monday, 9:30-10:30 a.m., The Red Hen, 201 S. Estes Dr, University Mall, Chapel Hill. Pam Freedman, 919-417-5170.

Depression and Bipolar Alliance (DBSA)

Triangle Comfort Zone Chapter. Details: Every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., Binkley Baptist Church, Room 21, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. For information, e-mail Richard at dbsachapelhill@gmail.com.

Growing thru Grief

Open to all who have lost a loved one. Details: Every Tuesday, 4:30-6 p.m., with coffee and cookies from 4-4:30 p.m. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1200 W. Cornwallis Rd, Durham. www.growingthrugrief.org, growingthrugrief@gmail.com.

Care Partner Support Group

If you provide care for someone with a chronic illness, bring your lunch and come discuss caregiving issues in a confidential and safe setting. Support, understanding, and camaraderie await you. Details: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 12:30-2 p.m. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2i13gOi.

Dementia Support

Daughters Concerned for Aging Relatives

Details: Wednesday, Oct. 25, Noon-1 p.m. Duke Clinic Bldg, Room 3512, 40 Duke Medicine Cr, Durham. Information: Bobbi Matchar, bobbi.matchar@duke.edu, 919-660-7509.

Durham Alzheimer’s Evening Family Support Group

Details: Thursday, Oct. 26, 6:30-8 p.m. Duke Clinic Bldg, Board Room 11708, 40 Duke Medicine Cr, Durham. Information: Janeli McNeal, yaneli.smith@duke.edu, 919-660-7510.

Cancer Support

Yoga for Cancer Patients-Chapel Hill

For patients, survivors and caregivers. Arrive 15 minutes early if new. Details: Every Monday & Wednesday, 2-3:30 p.m. $5 fee. UNC Wellness at Meadowmont, 100 Sprunt St., Chapel Hill. 984-974-8100.

Yoga for Cancer Patients-Durham

For patients, survivors and caregivers. Arrive 15 minutes early if new. Details: Every Friday, 10-11:30 a.m. $5 Fee. Holistic Health Studio, 1000 Hackberry Lane, Durham. 984-974-8100.

Addiction

Gamblers Anonymous

Details: Every Monday, 7:30 p.m. Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga.

Nar-Anon

Details: Every Monday, 8 p.m. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. www.nar-anon.org.

Overeaters Anonymous-Carrboro

White house across street from church, Handicap accessible. Details: Every Sunday, 4 p.m., Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road, Carrboro. 919-265-9122.

Overeaters Anonymous-Chapel Hill

Details: Every Thursday, 7 p.m., Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Room 17, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uEbgtC, 919-260-5693.

Overeaters Anonymous Meetings — Durham

Details: Every Saturday, 10 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Calhoun Cabin, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-596-9543.

Details: Every Thursday, 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-683-3013. Special Topic is Literature Study.

Details: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-683-3013. Special Topic is Relapse/12th Step Within.

Details: Every Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Structure House, 3017 Pickett Rd, 2nd Floor, Room 220, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-929-9891. Special Topic is Relapse/12th Step Within.

Details: Every Sunday, 10 a.m., Structure House, 3017 Pickett Rd, 2nd Floor, Room 220, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-929-9891. Newcomer Meeting.

Details: Every Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-683-3013.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

    Protesters took to the downtown streets Tuesday night, Nov. 8, 2017 seeking to raise awareness and spur action to prevent more deaths at the Durham County jail, they said. About 30 protesters gathered in front of the Durham County jail Tuesday around 6 p.m. to protest the death of James Earl Staton Jr., who died late Sunday afternoon while in custody at the jail.

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths
Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim
Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection 0:56

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection

View More Video