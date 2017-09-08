Durham police, fire respond to call at downtown area chemical plant

Emergency crews responded Friday morning to the area around a chemical plant on East Pettigrew Street near downtown.
Employees of the Brenntag Southeast plan at 2000 E. Pettigrew St. were transferring chemicals between containers when some sort of residue triggered a reaction, Durham’s Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Iannuzzi said. He did not know what type of chemicals were involved.
Brenntag is a global supplier of more than 10,000 ingredients and chemicals used in a full line of products, from personal care items to the pharmaceuticals and industrial, mining, and oil and gas industries. The German company has over 550 locations in 74 countries.
Initial reports were that yellow smoke was seen coming from the building. Iannuzzi could not confirm those reports but said employees were evacuated as a precaution. Roughly 20 employees could be seen standing outside the plant.
The company handled the response, he said, diluting the chemicals with water to limit the effect. Hazardous materials crews dispatched to the scene were kept on standby as a precaution, he said. Iannuzzi was not aware of any injuries.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
