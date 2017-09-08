Durham police find man shot Friday morning on Ashe Street

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest Friday on Ashe Street.
The man was found shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Ashe Street, police reported. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, they said.
Suspects are not in custody, and police are continuing to investigate. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
