Durham County

Durham police find man shot Friday morning on Ashe Street

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

September 08, 2017 8:18 AM

DURHAM

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest Friday on Ashe Street.

The man was found shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Ashe Street, police reported. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, they said.

Suspects are not in custody, and police are continuing to investigate. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest 0:38

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest
Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history 0:42

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history "people should know"
If you witness a crime, here's what you do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what you do

View More Video