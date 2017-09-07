If Amazon listens to Twittersphere, RTP should be its choice for $5 billion facility

Social media in the Triangle was abuzz all Thursday afternoon after Amazon announced it was considering adding a second headquarters.
The Seattle-based tech giant that started as Jeff Bezos’ online book-selling destination dangled the possibility of 50,000 jobs and a nearly $5 billion investment. That had people in from Durham, Chapel Hill and Raleigh taking to Twitter in support of a Triangle bid. Durham’s Research Triangle Park thinks it has what it takes to be the pick.
Claudia Malhotra, an associate professor of marketing at UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, said this area would be a perfect choice for Amazon.
This @amazon news has my mind racing all day: Raleigh/Durham would be the perfect choice & the opportunities for @kenanflagler would be HUGE https://t.co/ngLo9iYEw7— Claudia K. Malhotra (@claudiaKM) September 7, 2017
McKennon Shea, who works in the Office of External Relations at Duke Divinity School, was more direct with his Twitter invitation to Amazon.
“Hey @amazon build your new headquarters in Durham,” Shea said.
Of course, Durham city councilman Charlie Reece was one of the first to chime in on the discussion.
“Durham is a great place to do business! I think Amazon would be a great corporate partner for our city,” Reece tweeted.
