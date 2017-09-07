Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Thursday that the company is planning to build a second, “equal” headquarters in another city. The dash is on to city what city that will be.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Thursday that the company is planning to build a second, “equal” headquarters in another city. The dash is on to city what city that will be. Ken Lambert TNS

Durham County

If Amazon listens to Twittersphere, RTP should be its choice for $5 billion facility

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

September 07, 2017 6:42 PM

DURHAM

Social media in the Triangle was abuzz all Thursday afternoon after Amazon announced it was considering adding a second headquarters.

The Seattle-based tech giant that started as Jeff Bezos’ online book-selling destination dangled the possibility of 50,000 jobs and a nearly $5 billion investment. That had people in from Durham, Chapel Hill and Raleigh taking to Twitter in support of a Triangle bid. Durham’s Research Triangle Park thinks it has what it takes to be the pick.

Claudia Malhotra, an associate professor of marketing at UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, said this area would be a perfect choice for Amazon.

McKennon Shea, who works in the Office of External Relations at Duke Divinity School, was more direct with his Twitter invitation to Amazon.

“Hey @amazon build your new headquarters in Durham,” Shea said.

Of course, Durham city councilman Charlie Reece was one of the first to chime in on the discussion.

“Durham is a great place to do business! I think Amazon would be a great corporate partner for our city,” Reece tweeted.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678

