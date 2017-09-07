This Triangle town was named one of the top places for foodies in the country

Chapel Hill and Asheville made RewardExpert’s 2017 list of the Best American Foodie Towns.
Asheville and Chapel Hill came in at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the list of top food towns in the South Atlantic region. Asheville came in first in RewardExpert’s national list of food towns; Chapel Hill came in third on the national list.
RewardExpert recommended Chapel Hill restaurants Elements and Lantern Restaurant for fine dining. Elements won the OpenTable Diners Award in both 2015 and 2016, as well as awards of excellence from Trip Advisor and Wine Spectator. For a classic Southern chicken biscuit, RewardExpert recommended Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen or Time-Out.
The survey recommended 12 Bone Smokehouse and White Duck Taco Shop in Asheville for lunch and afternoon snacks. For fine dining, RewardExpert recommended the Corner Kitchen.
RewardExpert is a free web service that helps travelers fly for cheap by maximizing their miles and points.
Other towns that were No. 1 in their region were Burlington, Vermont, in the Northeast; Traverse City, Michigan, in the Midwest; Santa Fe, New Mexico, in the Mountain West; Healdsburg, California, in the Pacific West; and Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in the South Central region.
