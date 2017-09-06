Justise Winslow, left, pictured with Grayson Allen in 2015, will be hosting a fundraiser at Duke on Saturday for Hurricane Harvey relief.
Duke and Justise Winslow team up again, this time to help with Hurricane Harvey relief

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

September 06, 2017 4:16 PM

DURHAM

Duke is hosting a knockout tournament on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium to help former Blue Devil star Justise Winslow raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief in his hometown.

Winslow, who is from Houston, is scheduled to attend the event, which is called “Knockout Harvey.” It runs from 9:45-11:30 a.m. on Coach K Court. Current Duke players will also be there. A minimum $10 contribution per person to play will go to the Justise Winslow Hurricane Harvey Donation.

Participants of all skill levels are welcome and encouraged to participate. Prizes will be awarded to the winner of each knockout game. Photos of each knockout group will be taken and a download link will be provided.

Doors to Cameron Indoor Stadium will open at approximately 9:45 a.m. immediately following the football team’s Blue Devil Walk. Fans may enter Cameron through the north entrance (Morton Plaza). The event will end promptly at 11:30 a.m. ahead of Duke’s noon home football game against Northwestern (ESPNU) at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Fans with regular-sized vehicles may park free of charge in general public football game day parking lots. All other lots require the designated permits.

Winslow, entering his third season with the Miami Heat after helping lead Duke to the 2015 NCAA championship, is scheduled to attend Saturday’s event. More information on Winslow’s efforts and a link to donate can be found here.

The event is being held in conjunction with the Robin’s House Family Foundation, that was founded by Winslow and his mother, Robin Davis.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

