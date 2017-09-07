Calendar of Events: Friday, Sept. 8-Thursday, Sept. 14

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at http://bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like the event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Sept. 8
Art Openings
Mixed Media Artist Gina Boyle at WomanCraft
Come and meet her and learn more about her artistry, and enjoy light refreshments, too! Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 6-9 p.m. WomanCraft Gifts, 360 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2uJykE7, 919-929-3300.
Shelly Hehenberger, Luna Lee Ray and Judith Ernst, Opening Reception, at FRANK Gallery
On exhibit through Saturday, Oct. 7. Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 6-9 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, 109 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/1gykbhT, 919-636-4135.
Music
Music on the Plaza: Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos with John Dee Holeman
Bring lawn chairs or blankets; no coolers/pets allowed. Food trucks on site. Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Outdoor on the Plaza, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2epEOks, 919-286-4407.
Brightleaf Summer Concert Series: Moonlight Rescue Band
No outside food, drinks or coolers permitted. Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 7-9 p.m. Free. Brightleaf Square, Gregson St at Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wqQEoi, 919-682-9229.
Fred Raimi, cellist
J.S. Bach solo cello suites and other works performed by Ciompi Quartet cellist Fred Raimi. Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. http://bit.ly/2iNU9kd, 919-660-3300.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Sidecar Social Club
Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Live Piano with James Wallace
Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 4:30-5:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Abe Reid
Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
The Oblations CD Release, Dark Water Rising
Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Minor Poet, Mature Fantasy, Cosmic Punk
Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Molly Tuttle, Jeremy Squires
Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
WXDU benefit for Alerta Migratoria featuring Tashi Dorji
Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 7-9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Ladybirds Collective: Durham’s Women in Jazz
Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Well Respected Men and Kinks Tribute
Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m. $7, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Big Celtic Fun; the caller will be Clinton Ross. Details: Friday, Sept. 8, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
The Monti: Season Opener
The Monti is a non-profit organization whose mission is to create community through the telling of stories. Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $20-$22. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2er579Z, 919-929-2787.
Bad Mothers & Neglectful Wives
Inspired by the January 2017 Women’s March and other women-led political movements from the past and present, Summer Sisters brings together local women artists to explore themes of dissent and change and the pressures of gender and color expectations, using text, music, dance, and images. Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 8:15 p.m. $10-$13. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vT0pMR, 919-682-3343.
Beasts of the Southern Wild with North Carolina Symphony & Lost Bayou Ramblers
Set in a remote southern Louisiana community called the Bathtub, the film follows the indomitable Hushpuppy and her father, Wink, as they contend with apocalyptic storms, rising sea levels, and prehistoric beasts set free by thawing glaciers. Musicians from the North Carolina Symphony play the score; Lost Bayou Ramblers also brings the excitement of live performance to the film. Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Reynolds Industries Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Dr, Durham. http://bit.ly/2tNuNVa, 919-684-4444.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Music
Bluegrass Festival
Performers include Counterclockwise String Band; Vintage Blue; Nixon, Blevins and Gage; The Bluegrass Experience; and Fabius Page. Refreshments will be available. Bring your chairs and blankets; please leave your pets at home. Proceeds benefit the educational, environmental, artistic and preservation mission of Historic Moorefields. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2-7 p.m. Rain date is Sept. 10. $10-$15; Children 12 and under free. Moorefields, 2201 Moorefields Rd, Hillsborough. http://bit.ly/2wEaDyr, 919-732-4941.
Handsome Al & The Lookers featuring Emma Davis + The Fairlanes
Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen
Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Ripe, Junior Astronomers
Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Bellflower, Simone Finally, Tea Cup Gin
Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Zoocru, Shareef Keyes & The Groove
Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Donovan Cheatham Quartet
Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. www.durhamjazzworkshop.org/up-coming-concerts.html, 919-486-5299.
Blues & BBQ with Good Rocking Sam and Scott Sawyer
Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. $6 Advance/$8 Day of Show, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Jazz Saturday w/ Gary Brunotte and Ramon Ortiz
Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Outings
Come Out and Play Sculpture Show
Sculptures of many media and form will dot the landscape of a 17-acre horse farm. Leashed dogs are welcome. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 3 p.m.-dark. Free. JimGin Farm, 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro. www.comeoutandplay.info, 919-357-6142.
Theater
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Comedian and storyteller. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. $42. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wYFmcD, 919-560-3030.
Beasts of the Southern Wild with NC Symphony & Lost Bayou Ramblers
Set in a remote southern Louisiana community called the Bathtub, the film follows the indomitable Hushpuppy and her father, Wink, as they contend with apocalyptic storms, rising sea levels, and prehistoric beasts set free by thawing glaciers. Musicians from the North Carolina Symphony play the score; Lost Bayou Ramblers also brings the excitement of live performance to the film. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Reynolds Industries Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Dr, Durham. http://bit.ly/2tNuNVa, 919-684-4444.
Bad Mothers & Neglectful Wives
Inspired by the January 2017 Women’s March and other women-led political movements from the past and present, Summer Sisters brings together local women artists to explore themes of dissent and change and the pressures of gender and color expectations, using text, music, dance, and images. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8:15 p.m. $10-$13. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vT0pMR, 919-682-3343.
Transactors Improv: For Families!
The theme is Talents and Hobbies. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, $6-$10. 6 p.m. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2wqmMbO, 919-929-2787.
Movies
Movies by Moonlight: War of the Planet of the Apes (PG-13)
Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2wtt5tu.
‘The Rise & Fall of Liberty’ Documentary Screening
Explores the history of an iconic tobacco auction warehouse, draws parallels with the evolution of downtown Durham, and reveals the interdependent relationship between the two. Bring a folding chair or blanket. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Details: Saturday, Sept. 9, 7-10 p.m. Free; ticket required, donations encouraged. Historic Durham Athletic Park, 500 W. Corporation St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2fvYuqQ, 919-599-9373.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Art Openings
‘Seen Not Heard’ by Heather Evans Smith, Opening Reception, at Horace Williams House
A photographic exhibit which reflects Ms. Evans’ southern roots, motherhood, womanhood and a whimsical imagination she relied on as an only child living in rural North Carolina. On exhibit through Sunday, Sept. 24. Details: Sunday, Sept. 10, 2-4 p.m. Free. Preservation Chapel Hill, Horace Williams House, 610 East Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. www.preservationchapelhill.org, 919-942-7818.
‘I Wouldn’t Want to be Anyone Else’ Photo Exhibit, Reception
A collection of artwork created during a two-year collaboration between the nonprofit Student Action with Farmworkers (SAF) and the Literacy Through Photography (LTP) program at the Center for Documentary Studies. On display through Saturday, Nov. 11. Details: Sunday, Sept. 10, 2-4 p.m. Center for Documentary Studies, Duke University, Kreps Gallery, 1317 W. Pettigrew St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2woU4rK, 919-660-3663.
Music
Concert on the Village Green: Sad Magazine with Jefferson Hart and The Ghosts of the Old State
Part of the Southern Village Sunday Concert Series. Details: Sunday, Sept. 10, 6 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2gvoKlC.
Randy Johnston
Details: Sunday, Sept. 10, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Shark Jackson, Smoke From All the Friction, Disqo Volante
Details: Sunday, Sept. 10, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Real Dad, Thick Paint, XX/OO
Details: Sunday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Sunday Waltz
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Sunday, Sept. 10, 7:30-11 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
Bad Mothers & Neglectful Wives
Inspired by the January 2017 Women’s March and other women-led political movements from the past and present, Summer Sisters brings together local women artists to explore themes of dissent and change and the pressures of gender and color expectations, using text, music, dance, and images. Details: Sunday, Sept. 10, 3 p.m. $10-$13. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vT0pMR, 919-682-3343.
The Suicide Journals
Aims to take an in-depth, intense and raw look at the world of teenage and young adult suicide. Followed by an educational panel session. A portion of proceeds will be donated to a non-profit in support of suicide awareness. Details: Sunday, Sept. 10, $20, 3 p.m. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2vz7ZwQ, 919-929-2787.
Monday, Sept. 11
Music
Dark Tranquility, Warbringer, Striker, Datura, Kairos, The Day of Night
Details: Monday, Sept. 11, 6:25 p.m. $20 Advance/$23 DAy of Show/$65 VIP. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
That’s the Joint! Open mic
Details: Monday, Sept. 11, $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Movies
‘The Real Mayberry’ Documentary
A documentary about the filmmaker’s hometown of Mount Airy. There will be a Q&A with the filmmaker, Bill Hayes, immediately following. Details: Monday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. $8.40-$14.75. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2epE7rC, 919-357-9887.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Lecture
‘The Real Story on Climate Change’ Lecture
A talk given by Dr. William Happer, Professor Emeritus at Princeton University. Part of the ICON Lecture Series. Details: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. $10-$15. 200 S. Elliott Rd, Chapel Hill. www.iconlectureseries, 919-967-1100.
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Skyler Drew Foust
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Pop Up Chorus celebrates Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. $8-$12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Lightnin’ Malcolm
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Music
Blue Wednesday: The Herded Cats
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Frankie Rose, Suburban Living and William Hinson
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Essex//Muro
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Will Hoge, Dan Layus
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$22 Day of Show/$29 VIP. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Jphono1 (solo) w/ Bleeder (Chip Smoak solo), Knurr and Spell Lite, Sunny Slopes Lite
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 8:30 p.m. $6, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wz7cuD, 919-286-4400.
Theater
‘The Cake’ at Playmakers Repertory Company
Food, faith, and family loyalty collide in a paradigm-shifting comedy that’s sure to leave you hungry for more. Due to language and adult themes, we recommend this play to audiences 16 and older. Details: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2vM7Y3Q, 919-962-7529.
Eyes Up Here Comedy
NC’s funniest ladies! Details: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Music
Back Porch Music on the Lawn: Billy Strings & Whiskey Shivers
Picnics, coolers (no glass) and dogs are welcomed. Food, beer, and wine are available for purchase. Details: Thursday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m. Free; $6 for parking. American Tobacco Campus, Lucky Strike water tower, 318 Blackwell St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2xCwmaf.
11th annual Hoppin’ John Fiddlers’ Convention
A three-day event for musicians, dancers, and music lovers to come together and celebrate the traditions of old-time and bluegrass music. Details: Thursday, Sept. 14, $12-$25. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Rd, Pittsboro. http://hoppinjohn.org, 919-542-1746.
Bill Frisell: HARMONY featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman
A sprawling and evocative trip through the landscape of American music of the last century. Details: Thursday, Sept. 14, $35, 8 p.m. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2gqOps5, 919-929-2787.
Ellis Dyson and the Shambles
Details: Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Swervedriver
Details: Thursday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. $20. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jess Klein and David Wimbush
Details: Thursday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance; $12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Pete Mancini, Michael VM, Blue Cactus
Details: Thursday, Sept. 14, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Crank it Loud presents Obituary and Exodus, Power Trip, Dust Bolt
Details: Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. $25. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
An Evening w/ Westerlund, Wallace, and Toll
Details: Thursday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. $6, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Sept. 14, Beginner’s lesson at 7:15 p.m.; Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
‘The Cake’ at Playmakers Repertory Company
Food, faith, and family loyalty collide in a paradigm-shifting comedy that’s sure to leave you hungry for more. Due to language and adult themes, we recommend this play to audiences 16 and older. Details: Thursday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2vM7Y3Q, 919-962-7529.
Bad Mothers & Neglectful Wives
Inspired by the January 2017 Women’s March and other women-led political movements from the past and present, Summer Sisters brings together local women artists to explore themes of dissent and change and the pressures of gender and color expectations, using text, music, dance, and images. Details: Thursday, Sept. 14, 8:15 p.m. $10-$13. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vT0pMR, 919-682-3343.
Play: ‘Yes to Nothing’
The world premiere of a play by Mara Thomas. Four young punk rockers tumble out of the van in the early '80s. Details: Thursday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. $15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Movies
Mommy’s Morning Movies
A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
