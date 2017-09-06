Habitat for Humanity of Durham will hold a beer and food fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey relief Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Pour Taproom on Corcoran Street.
Durham County

Like craft beer? Here’s a way to try one and help Hurricane Harvey victims

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

September 06, 2017 10:21 AM

DURHAM

Durham’s chapter of Habitat for Humanity is offering beer lovers a chance to taste local brews, eat locally produced food and help people in Houston struggling to rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.

Habitat is teaming up with Bull City Street Food and Pour Taproom at 202 N. Corcoran St. for a Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Pour Taproom. Pour will be donating all of the sales from several taps to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Bull City Street Food will be at the site, as well as local bands.

Habitat has other beer and food fundraisers planned. The organization will team with Bull City Burger and Brewery for its fifth Octoberfest, to be held Sept. 23 from 4 to 11 p.m. at Bull City Burger on Parrish Street.

Some of the proceeds from food and beer sales will go to build homes in Durham.

On Oct. 22, Habitat for Humanity of Durham will hold its Bull City Race Fest. Participants are invited to run, and then drink beer to help build more homes in Durham.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

