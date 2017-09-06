‘The Fence,’ a traveling photography exhibit, is on view through November across from Durham’s City Hall.
Durham County

Headed to City Hall in Durham? Take a look at ‘The Fence.’

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

September 06, 2017 10:16 AM

DURHAM

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared October the “Month of Photography” for the state, coinciding with the annual Click! Photography Festival held the same month.

Durham is celebrating the Click! festival with an exhibit titled “The Fence,” with photos from local and national photographers, located in an outdoor space across the street from City Hall. The exhibit also is traveling to Brooklyn, New York; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Denver, Colorado, and other cities.

The city will hold an opening ceremony Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a walking tour and chats with local and regional artists. Admission is free. The exhibit will remain on view through Nov. 30.

Here are some other Click! events happening in October:

▪  Duke's Center for Documentary Studies, The William and Ida Friday Center and the UNC School of Media and Journalism will offer a three-part series of workshops, lectures and film screenings with filmmaker and photographer Louie Palu.

▪  The Art Institute of Raleigh Durham will present a seminar by Peter Krogh, author of “The Dam Book.”

▪  The Nasher Museum at Duke University will present a keynote talk by curator and author Anne Wilkes Tucker.

For more information, visit www.clicktrianglephoto.org.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

