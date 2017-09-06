Portion of Church Street closed for Chapel Hill’s AC Hotels project.

Duke Power will close Church Street near the intersection of West Rosemary Street on Wednesday, Sept. 6, for work associated with the AC Hotels project site. The closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Church Street, north of West Rosemary Street, may be accessed via Carr Street from the east, Lindsay Street from the west and Caldwell Street from the north.
Marriott International is building the new hotel on West Rosemary Street, which will have 123 rooms, a 24-hour fitness center and a publicly accessible lounge. The AC Hotel is expected to open Sept. 26.
For more updates, visit townofchapelhill.org/traffic to sign up for advisories.
