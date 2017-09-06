This is an artist’s rendering of the AC Hotels project now underway on West Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill.
This is an artist’s rendering of the AC Hotels project now underway on West Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill. Submitted The Herald-Sun
This is an artist’s rendering of the AC Hotels project now underway on West Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill. Submitted The Herald-Sun

Durham County

Portion of Church Street closed for Chapel Hill’s AC Hotels project.

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

September 06, 2017 8:14 AM

CHAPEL HILL

Duke Power will close Church Street near the intersection of West Rosemary Street on Wednesday, Sept. 6, for work associated with the AC Hotels project site. The closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Church Street, north of West Rosemary Street, may be accessed via Carr Street from the east, Lindsay Street from the west and Caldwell Street from the north.

Marriott International is building the new hotel on West Rosemary Street, which will have 123 rooms, a 24-hour fitness center and a publicly accessible lounge. The AC Hotel is expected to open Sept. 26.

For more updates, visit townofchapelhill.org/traffic to sign up for advisories.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest 0:38

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest
Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history 0:42

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history "people should know"
If you witness a crime, here's what you do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what you do

View More Video