Durham County

House fire injures 1 in Durham

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

September 05, 2017 6:29 PM

DURHAM

One person was injured after fire damaged a house in Durham.

The fire occurred around 12:15 p.m. at a home at 115 South Guthrie Ave., according to Durham fire officials.

The cause of the fire was related to smoking and was determined to be accidental, said Durham Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi in a news release.

When fire crews arrived, there was smoke coming from the front door and heavy flames were visible at the left rear corner of the house, the report said.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

The fire “caused extensive damage to the home,” Iannuzzi said.

One person was treated at the scene for suspected smoke inhalation and then taken to Duke University Hospital.

The American Red Cross was called to assist eight people who were displaced by the fire.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @JEJ_HSNews

