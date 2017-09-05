Durham mayoral candidate Farad Ali gets another endorsement

Durham mayoral candidate Farad Ali has picked up another endorsement. Ali received the endorsement of the North Carolina Sheriff Police Alliance, which has 3,000 members statewide and about 500 in Durham, according to president Andy Miller.
Miller said the group, which was formed when he and others broke off from the Police Benevolent Association in 2007, has been registered as a political action committee for the past decade.
The North Carolina Sheriff Police Alliance’s screening committee met on Sept. 2 to screen candidates.
In the City Council race, which has three seats available, the PAC endorsed incumbent Cora Cole-McFadden in Ward 1, political newcomer Mark-Anthony Middleton for Ward 2 and incumbent Don Moffitt for Ward 3. The Ward 2 council seat does not have an incumbent, as council member Eddie Davis is not seeking re-election.
“These candidates showed not only support for law enforcement, but a committment to the people of Durham to improving their quality of life,” Miller said Tuesday. He retired from the Durham Police Department as a captain in 2009 and is currently a lieutenant with the N.C. Central University Police Department.
Ali previously served on Durham City Council and has already received endorsements from Durham PACs the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People (DCABP) and Friends of Durham. The People’s Alliance PAC endorsed mayoral candidate Steve Schewel, who is currently on the council. Other mayoral candidates are Pierce Freelon, Shea Ramirez, Tracy Drinker and Sylvester Williams.
In the council races, Cole-McFadden also received the endorsements of the DCABP and Friends of Durham in Ward 1. The People’s Alliance endorsed DeDreana Freeman for Ward 1.
Middleton received the Ward 2 endorsements from the DCABP and Friends, with the People’s Alliance endorsing John Rooks.
In Ward 3, Moffitt also received an endorsement from Friends while the DCABP endorsed Shelia Huggins and People’s Alliance endorsed Vernetta Alston.
