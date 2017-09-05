Man seriously injured in McDougald Terrace shooting

A shooting in the McDougald Terrace neighborhood has left one man seriously injured.
Durham police are investigating the shooting near the intersection of Ridgeway and Sima avenues, according to multiple media reports. The shooting took place shortly after 2 p.m.
Investigators said a man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with serious wounds but officials believe he suffered non-life threatening injuries.
His name was not immediately released.
Detectives are seeking to identify suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
