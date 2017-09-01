National Jewelry and Pawn armed robbery suspect sought by Durham police

Durham police are trying to locate armed robbery suspect Ramonte H. Pettiford in connection with a robbery that occurred at National Jewelry and Pawn on July 24, 2017.
In the incident, three suspects took cash, jewelry and a rifle.
Pettiford, 25, of Durham, is charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Anyone with information about the case or Pettiford’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator A. M. Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
