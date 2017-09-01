Money laundering lands Durham man in federal prison

A man from Durham was sentenced Thursday for money laundering, according to a news release from the Internal Revenue Service.
Daglish Omari Osoro, 30, pleaded guilty on May 1 to one count of engaging in a monetary transaction involving funds derived from the filing of a fraudulent tax return in the name of a third party. He was sentenced to 17 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder. Osoro also was ordered to pay $184,445 in restitution.
According to court documents, Osoro used others to file false individual income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service requesting tax refunds. Only one of the false returns was accepted by the IRS, resulting in a payment of $184,495.
Osoro and his co-conspirators withdrew funds from ATMs and in person from Wells Fargo branches. The scheme was detected in December 2011 and their accounts were frozen, authorities said.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
