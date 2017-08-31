Area firefighters en route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey relief. Who’s going?

Firefighters from Durham, Chapel Hill and other North Carolina cities are headed to areas around Houston, Texas, to help with the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.
Chapel Hill’s Fire Department is sending members of its Urban Search and Rescue Team, a partnership with Durham and Raleigh, to College Station, Texas, to help with search and rescue efforts, according to an email from Matt Sullivan, interim fire chief for the Town of Chapel Hill. Capt. Captain Paul Moss and three additional firefighters will be going to help with the rescue.
Shoutout to our #Durham firefighters who are going to #Texas to help with #HurricaneHarvey recovery! #localgov #publicservice #wecare pic.twitter.com/LSvhff3FjZ— CityofDurhamNC (@CityofDurhamNC) August 31, 2017
Sullivan said he expected them to be deployed for nine to 10 days.
Seven firefighters from Durham also are headed to Houston. All firefighters are expected to be in the area Friday.
Durham and Chapel Hill firefighters are among five water rescue teams headed to the Gulf, said Gov. Roy Cooper in a Thursday send-off. Many people are sending cash and other donations for the hurricane victims, but “it makes us even prouder to send a team of heroes,” Cooper said.
Visit the American Red Cross online for more information on contributing to Hurricane Harvey relief.
The people of Texas need our help. We're deploying five swift water rescue teams to assist with search and rescue efforts. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/zIXsZbvEOc— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 31, 2017
